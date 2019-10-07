Color Styling, Match, and Application: Axalta's 2019 SEMA Show Plan Immerses Show Attendees in Automotive Color

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has announced its event plan for the 2019 SEMA Show. The plan promises to immerse attendees in automotive color through exhibits featuring styling, matching, and application in a stunning display of Axalta's leadership in coatings color and technology.

All planned activities will occur inside Axalta's booth #22391 in Hot Rod Alley, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV from November 5 to 8, 2019.

Schedule Highlights:

Vehicle Debut: 1966 Dodge Charger in Sahara, Axalta's 2019 Color of the Year

Axalta partners with venerable automotive builder, Mike Rutter of Rutterz Rodz, to debut a custom-built 1966 Dodge Charger coated in Axalta's 2019 Color of the Year, Sahara. This can't-miss unveil will be the first time the public sees this Charger covered in Axalta's Sahara on a full custom vehicle.

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST

If you miss it, Mike Rutter participates in "Builder Chat" on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PST

Highly-Awarded Custom Vehicles

Two of the most awarded custom vehicles in the country this year will be displayed alongside the Charger. FastLane Rod Shops, builder of a 1932 Ford Victoria (Vicky), and Mike Goldman Customs, builder of a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle, bring their Axalta-coated award-winning vehicles to Axalta's booth. Both shops will also participate in "Builder Chats" during the show.

Mike Goldman Customs: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST

FastLane Rod Shop: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST

First Look: Spies Hecker Permahyd 2K Sealer 5650

Axalta introduces Spies Hecker® Permahyd® 2K Sealer 5650, a single-visit application sealer that reduces application time from an industry average of ~20 minutes to 3-5 with blowers. The first waterborne sealer of its kind, 5650 is part of the super-productive Spies Hecker refinish system that is designed to help busy shops get more cars through the booth faster to meet or exceed productivity goals. Visit Axalta during the show to view an application video and see how fast a quality finish can be.

To learn more about Axalta's event plan for the 2019 SEMA show, visit www.axalta.us/sema2019. For show tickets and SEMA Show event information, visit www.semashow.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings, pipelines and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

axalta.com



