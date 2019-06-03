Color Wins 2019 Research Presentation Award at ISPOR

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Color won a 2019 research presentation award at the North American conference of the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR).

The winning poster, Participant screening behaviors and information sharing after genetic testing , compared screening compliance to recommended guidelines and assessed differences in information sharing behavior in individuals who underwent genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk through traditional and non-traditional models of testing.

The research found that a non-traditional model of genetic testing is as effective as the traditional model of genetic testing with respect to compliance with recommended cancer screening guidelines. In addition, information sharing was similar between traditional and nontraditional models, regardless of test results. This is important because information sharing can improve cascade testing and enhance risk perception among relatives. The findings offer support for how affordable and accessible models meeting quality and compliance with screening guidelines could be utilized in population health.

"We are honored to have Color's research recognized by ISPOR for a best research presentation award," said Adriana Boateng-Kuffour, Principal Outcomes Researcher, Color. "This exciting research demonstrates the ability to deliver clinical grade genomics at scale in an affordable and accessible way while driving clinically actionable health outcomes found in costlier, traditional models."

The cohort included Color participants who received genetic testing for genes associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (BRCA1 and BRCA2) and Lynch syndrome (MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2, and EPCAM). Participants must have underwent genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk through traditional (ordered by a primary healthcare provider in-office) or non-traditional (ordered by an independent healthcare provider from an external network) models. Compliance and information sharing was assessed using a computer-administered survey.

Award criteria was based on original research, appropriateness of data analysis, and unbiased presentation of data.

About Color

Color is a data-driven healthcare company making it easier for institutions to efficiently and effectively serve large populations. Color's unique platform virtualizes parts of healthcare delivery, creates real-time rich context around patients such as genetic profiles and health histories, and utilizes intelligent routing to help get patients to the right services and tools in a timely manner. Color partners with leading health systems, premier employers around the world, and national health initiatives including the million-person All of Us program by the NIH.

To learn more about Color, follow on Twitter @Color or Facebook at facebook.com/Color and visit color.com.

SOURCE Color

Related Links

http://www.color.com

