Color World Announces Debut of the Color World App After its Online Concert Becomes Part of Music History

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT") officially broadcasted the Color World Online Concert to audiences around the globe via its official platform "Color World" at 9 pm Eastern Time on September 9th. The Color World Online Concert attracted over half a million viewers from mainland China and all over the world. Global Social media networks reached over 10 million hits.

More than ten international celebrities including Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Larry Carlton, "Pop Music Queen" Na Ying from mainland China, Hong Kong's legendary singer George Lam, globally-renown pianist Wu Muye, R&B singer-songwriter Ashanti, among others, presented a music feast with remarkable international flavors. Combining showcase performances with proprietary tech tools, the event was equally memorable for moving vocals and masterful instrumentals as well as its sheer technological reach.

While the performers took center stage, investors saw yet another emergence of the future's star economy of educational and entertaining content-sharing. Color Star is not only in the business of online concert promotions, it is a technology-driven company set to break past the boundaries between celebrity entertainment and online knowledge-sharing.

On its signature platform, Color World, international artists and celebrities have been assembled to produce content that extends beyond a show and more so a variety of courses. More than 40 industry leaders have transitioned from celebrities to celebrity tutors—with the service granting fans access built around mentorship, not just viewership. The courses include music and instruments, film and television, traditional and modern art, and sports, etc.

Through the app, developed by its subsidiary Color China, Color World is targeting a broader international market, having already covered more than 30 cities in 5 countries. With the continuous expansion and enrichment of the celebrity tutor library, the platform looks to become an integral part of the lifestyle and culture of its community—notably at its core is the self-improvement phenomenon that rose out of pandemic lockdowns. Color Star Technologies finds itself in step with users that want to connect with others, particularly those they look up to, while never leaving the comfort and peace of mind found at home.

Chinese Edition released on September 10, 2020

Android: https://www.color-star.cn/wxapp

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/colorworld/id1529123508

The Company's CEO Biao (Luke) Lu commented, "The Color World Online Concert is just a way to let more people know who we are, to introduce them to our entertainment culture sharing platform the 'Color World' app. In the future, in addition to online concerts, we will also present more highlights from related fields such as celebrity management, entertainment courses, cultural projects, and industry trends. We plan to cast a larger and larger spotlight. And at each step of the way we look forward to the increased attention."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) offers online and offline innovative knowledge-paid services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its official website is www.colorstarinternational.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC.

