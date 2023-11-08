Coloradans get roofing help quicker thanks to Bob Behrends Roofing's new texting feature

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that more people browse the web from their smart phones than computers. Filling-out an email contact form on a website from your phone can sometimes be a challenge. What's more, emails can get caught in spam filters or lost in a sea of other emails. Sometimes it's not always the right time or location for a phone call. Why don't more websites offer a mobile-friendly way to contact businesses, such as simple texting?

Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, of Greeley, Colorado understands that sometimes folks aren't always in a position to call and talk, or want to hassle with email, and prefer a quick text to get a conversion started. Starting a text conversation from their website is easy. From your smart phone or computer, simply touch/click on the 'Send us a text' link, which is on a number of pages. This launches your default SMS texting app, such as Messages.

People can use the texting feature just like making any other inquiry, such as to request a free roof inspection or estimate, or inquiring on the status of a roof installation. If you're worried about unknowingly subscribing to a relentless text marketing campaign, don't. Bob Behrends maintains no list and does not send blanketed text messages.

Adding SMS text capabilities from their website, is yet one more way Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC demonstrates they care about Coloradans and offers personalized service. Texting is quieter than a phone call, and is often quicker than an email. In a world where more people prefer to text than call or email, Bob Behrends Roofing is here to help.

About Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC

We offer both residential and commercial roofing, and gutter installation and repair in Northern Colorado. We offer a 5-year workmanship guarantee, competitive pricing, ask for no money upfront, are a Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Tamko, and CertainTeed, are covered and insured, and have over 30 years experience.

