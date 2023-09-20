Colorado Access Adds New Perspectives and Expertise to Board of Directors

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Access has added five board members to its robust board of directors, bringing together a wealth of experience from multiple sectors. The new members add additional valuable backgrounds and expertise. The following members have been appointed:

"We are honored to welcome such highly respected, inspiring leaders in the communities we serve," said Annie Lee, president and CEO at Colorado Access. "The unique experiences and skills that each new member brings will enhance how Colorado Access continues to improve our service to members and communities and ensure that our work is meaningful and valuable to the people we serve."

Aside from bringing new community perspectives, the additions to the board come as new state law SB22-106 goes into effect that will increase transparency and accountability for all organizations like Colorado Access.

Several new board members have been instrumental in developing innovative and creative solutions to community issues in Colorado. Dr. Prado, in addition to acting as executive director of Lifespan Local, was also the visionary behind the renowned Dahlia Campus for Health & Well Being at WellPower (formerly Mental Health Center of Denver).

Pineda-Reyes is known for developing and supporting hundreds of programs to address health disparities in Colorado, Mexico, and Puerto Rico; including leading community health work during recovery efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.

Gonzalez has been a nonprofit professional and community organizer for the past 28 years and is known for her work in the Adams County community. She has earned recognition in the areas of inclusiveness, equity, and social justice. Her work has helped create more diverse leadership and has helped to create policies that center around communities most affected by social inequities.

Meanwhile, Drexler and Dr. Richardson have extensive backgrounds in health care. Dr. Richardson practiced at Kaiser Permanente for 17 years and at Denver Health for an additional 17 years and is also passionate about the health of the Black community. She has been instrumental in bringing health screening into community spaces, most notably barber shops, in an effort to meet people where they are.

"I'm really excited to begin working with Colorado Access as a board member," said Dr. Richardson, "I look forward to engaging with the other board members to expand the great community work Colorado Access is doing."

Drexler is a seasoned health care executive who has been leading Delta Dental for more than six years, and with more than 30 years of progressive management experience. She was named one of Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs in 2020.

"I am honored and excited to join the board of Colorado Access," said Drexler. "Providing affordable and quality health care for Coloradans is at the core of the mission of Colorado Access, which closely aligns with the mission of Delta Dental of Colorado. I'm looking forward to supporting this exemplary organization and its important work to hundreds of thousands of Coloradans."

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Learn more at coaccess.com. Learn more about the board here.

