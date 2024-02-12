Colorado Access Partners with Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition and Family Voices For Enhanced Understanding and Service for Members with Disabilities

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a move toward person-centered models of care, Colorado Access is partnering with the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC), a Colorado organization that works to keep state and local laws and policies in line with the needs of Coloradans with disabilities and Family Voices, a leading national family-led organization for families and friends of children and youth with disabilities and special health care needs. Through this initiative, Colorado Access staff, members, and providers will have the opportunity to participate in different training opportunities to better serve members with disabilities and special health care needs.

"We aim to facilitate care that recognizes the unique needs and experiences of all our members, particularly those in the disability community, as well as children and youth with special health care needs," shared Annie Lee, president and CEO at Colorado Access. "Our goal is to ensure that members in need of specialized care don't become under-represented in design and in the decision-making processes that impact them. We hope that our care can reach each member in a meaningful and impactful way."

The training underscores the real-life challenges and experiences faced by individuals with disabilities and families/guardians of children and youth with special health care needs, giving Colorado Access staff a deeper understanding of the considerations needed when offering support and services.

"The partnership between Colorado Access and the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition is a testament to the Colorado Access commitment to inclusivity and understanding," said Julie Reiskin, co-executive director of CCDC, "Through collaboration and innovative training, we are not just navigating health services; we are navigating a path towards empathy, respect, and active support for our members with disabilities and chronic illness."

In addition to enhancing internal training, Colorado Access is also working to increase accessibility across its digital platforms, ensuring that all members can effortlessly access the resources and support they need. The Colorado Access website now includes a widget that offers a variety of accessibility options, including a screen reader, color contrast options, text size options, dyslexia-friendly text, and more. In addition, many Colorado Access forms are now 508 compliant, which includes efforts such as converting forms into Braille and audio formats.

"This collaboration is about meeting the individualized needs of children and youth with disabilities and special health care needs and disabilities to ensure that these Colorado Access members feel seen, heard, and supported," said Megan Bowser, deputy director at Family Voices.

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. For more information about member services and Colorado Access in general, visit coaccess.com.

