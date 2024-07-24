Colorado Access Recognized as a Denver Post Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year

AURORA, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Colorado Access, the state's largest and most experienced public sector health plan, has been named a 2024 Denver Post Top Workplace.

The distinction is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by Energage, LLC. More than 347 Colorado Access employees participated in this year's survey and only 150 companies were honored.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the second year in a row reflects our values," said Annie Lee, president and CEO at Colorado Access. "It is a testament to the passion and dedication of our employees, who play a vital role in our efforts to achieve health equity for all."

Over the past year, Colorado Access has continued to refine and expand employee-centered initiatives and commitment to professional development. The company is committed to easing the burden of loans through its student loan repayment program. It also prioritizes the learning growth and development of employees through tuition reimbursement and programs such as the Leadership Academy, a six-month training developed in partnership with the University of Denver.

"We have worked diligently to enhance the employee experience at Colorado Access, listening to feedback and investing in our team members' growth and fulfillment," said April Abrahamson, chief people and talent development officer. "We strive to create a mission-driven and person-centered environment that focuses on overall well-being of employees, members, and the communities we serve. We also wholeheartedly believe in cultivating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, rooted in collaboration and action."

Colorado Access continued to take the approach of educating and engaging employees through its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. Through its Land and People Acknowledgement, the organization has recognized the historical and cultural significance of the land it operates on. The process was driven by employees and included connection with community leaders. The DE&I Learning Collection, created by and for employees, has created a space for exploring many topics, including cultural humility and intersectionality.

"As we continue to increase our learning and understanding of this multi-cultural and generational world that we live in, it will directly impact the care we provide," said Bobby King, vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Colorado Access continues to be a workplace filled with acceptance and collaboration."

For more on Colorado Access and its mission, visit coaccess.com.

