Colorado Access Welcomes new Chief Communications and Member Experience Officer

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Access announces the appointment of Jaime Moreno as the organization's new chief communications and member experience officer. This newly created position at Colorado Access is a testament to the organization's commitment to providing the best quality health care alongside member-centered communications.

As the chief communications and member experience officer, Moreno will work across the organization to oversee information and communications not only to members but also to providers, the community, and staff. He will oversee marketing, member experience, member affairs, and programmatic communications.

"Bringing together our member-serving, programmatic, and marketing and communication efforts will help ensure that our members are not only receiving a high level of personalized care but are always aware of the services offered to them," said Annie Lee, president and CEO at Colorado Access. "Jaime is the perfect person to take on this new role with his background and experience."

Moreno brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, with a proven track record in community relations and partnership development. He is well-versed in the Denver area with more than 25 years of experience in the market.

"I am excited to begin my work with Colorado Access in this new position," said Moreno. "I admire the work the organization is doing and hope to bring another perspective to the already exemplary teams I am joining."

In his previous role as the director of communications and community relations at Enhance Health, Moreno oversaw vital communications and managed relationships with diverse stakeholders, the community, clients, staff, media, and other collaborative partners. Prior to that, he held positions with local health care organizations including Friday Health Plans and Nurse-Family Partnership; and with other well-known Colorado entities including Denver Public Schools, Inventory Smart, Altitude Sports & Entertainment, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Denver.

Moreno also has extensive expertise in the Latino/multicultural market with more than 15 years of experience in the field. As a native Spanish speaker, Moreno will help the communications and member-facing teams further connect with their Spanish-speaking members, serve them in the language they are most comfortable with, and ensure their culture is considered in their care.

"Colorado has one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country, and it is important that Colorado Access have a deep understanding of that community," said Lee, "Jaime will be able to bring that cultural understanding to his position. Colorado Access has made a concerted effort in recent years to strengthen our ability to serve those members who primarily speak Spanish and identify as Latino. Having a chief communications and member experience officer who is rooted in that population will continue to support that priority for the organization."

Moreno actively participated in various leadership programs, including the Hispanic Chamber Education Foundation's Leadership Program, the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation's Leadership Program, and the Denver Health Lean Academy's Lean Foundation and Lean Management Program. Through these programs, Moreno gained valuable insights into leadership strategies, honed skills in lean management, and expanded their network within the community.

You can read more about Moreno, his past experience and his role at Colorado Access here.

About Colorado Access

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Learn more at coaccess.com.

SOURCE Colorado Access