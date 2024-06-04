Colorado Aerotropolis Celebrates Official Launch to Bring New Businesses to Denver Metro Region

The Colorado Aerotropolis represents thousands of acres of land around the Denver airport that is ready for development. Post this

This collaborative effort has been led by representatives from Adams County, the City of Aurora, City of Brighton, City of Commerce City, City and County Denver, Denver International Airport, Federal Heights and the City of Thornton.

"I am thrilled to celebrate our collective efforts in bringing forth the Colorado Aerotropolis. This project leverages the economic activity generated by our amazing airport and drives economic prosperity for the surrounding community for decades to come," said Adeeb Khan, Executive Director of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity. "This achievement is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration in government, and unwavering commitment to Denver and Colorado as a whole."

"Today marks a historic milestone for us at Adams County and our surrounding communities," said Emma Pinter, Commissioner and Chair, Adams County. "We have worked closely for several years to bring this vision to life and help secure a stable future for Colorado families by finding collaborative and innovative ways to bring new jobs and opportunity. I join in celebrating with my fellow committee members in marking this incredible, pivotal step in Colorado's economic expansion."

An aerotropolis is a dynamic urban plan in which the layout, infrastructure and economy are centered around an airport, leveraging the connectivity that air travel delivers to people and industries. Although residential development can be included in an aerotropolis, aerotropoli are typically focused more on commercial and industrial development—business parks, industrial buildings, distribution centers, commercial office buildings, and hospitality and entertainment venues.

"Colorado has one of the most educated workforces in the nation, not to mention top-ranked research universities and innovation labs that are well-connected to key industries," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said. "Colorado Aerotropolis will provide companies direct access to all Colorado has to offer, joining current powerhouses like the Gaylord Rockies, Fitzsimons Innovation Community, and Anschutz Medical Campus."

"As the third busiest airport in the United States and sixth busiest in the world, DEN provides vital connectivity to people and industries that can help drive new business opportunities and compatible development near to the airport but also in the entire region," said Phil Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Denver International Airport.

"Colorado has seen exponential growth over the past several years, and the aerotropolis will further expand opportunities and investment in the great state of Colorado," said Mayor Greg Mills of the City of Brighton. "We are proud to partner with our neighbors to bring more high-quality employers in growing industries like healthcare and manufacturing and strengthen our bustling economy."

The Colorado Aerotropolis is for purpose-driven organizations in industries such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare that are interested in calling Colorado home. The aerotropolis is already nurturing innovation in renewable energy, aerospace, transportation, and smart city technologies and hopes to attract additional businesses that rely on time-sensitive manufacturing, given its proximity to the airport.

"An aerotropolis is a concentrated area that allows innovation, opportunity, and development to flourish, creating broad economic returns to the larger region," said Mayor Jan Kulmann of the city of Thornton. "The Colorado Aerotropolis provides a unique investment for companies who want to tap into Colorado's diverse and highly skilled workforce that will build on the region's success and bring ambitious visions to life."

"The Colorado Aerotropolis also provides companies a united and strategic way to capitalize on the opportunity through our joint partnership and collaboration," said Commerce City Mayor Steve Douglas. "Together, we can pool resources, ideas, and planning to bring together the best solutions for development across a broad variety of industries."

As part of the official launch, the Aerotropolis Regional Committee released a new promotional video, highlighting the benefits of Colorado Aerotropolis and how different industries can develop the space. To view the video, learn more about Colorado Aerotropolis and inquire about business opportunities, visit the website at coaerotropolis.com.

###

About the Colorado Aerotropolis:

The Colorado Aerotropolis represents thousands of acres of shovel-ready land around the Denver airport for industrial and commercial development. It brings together visionaries, manufacturers and industry heavyweights to leverage the economic strength of the region, a workforce of diverse talent and the capabilities of one of America's most connected airports. Learn more at coaerotropolis.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Whitaker at [email protected]

SOURCE Colorado Aerotropolis