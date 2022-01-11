Colorado and national brands band together to support families impacted by Colorado wildfire destruction.

Recognizing this important need, Boulder-based advertising agency Fortnight Collective rallied and assembled Colorado-based and national brands, working with Broomfield-based Conscious Alliance , a national nonprofit that brings healthy food to communities in need, to create a series of Colorado Community Care Packages for those affected. The initiative called, WE GOT THIS is already backed by a growing collection of companies and brands including Noodles & Company, Yasso, Hain Celestial brands (including Live Clean® Hand Sanitizer, Celestial Seasonings® Tea, Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics® and JĀSÖN®), Danone North America brands (including Horizon Organic®, Silk®, Happy Family Organics®, Oikos®, Stok® and So Delicious Dairy Free®), Snooze An A.M. Eatery, Wholesome Sweeteners, Bobo's, Upslope Brewing Company, JUSTIN'S®, Quinn Snacks, Purely Elizabeth, Noosa, Cappello's, Birch Benders, Good Karma Foods, Orijen and Acana pet foods, Outside Interactive, Rowdy Mermaid, Ridgeline Ventures & FocusedBrands. This is more than a financial support system, this is a movement to provide ongoing comfort, assistance and stability via free products and services to those impacted by the fires. The care packages will be frequently deployed over the next 12-18 months, as the community works to find its footing again.

"The WE GOT THIS effort serves as a movement and a mantra to live by for our beloved towns of Superior and Louisville, Colorado," said Andy Nathan, Founder & CEO, Fortnight Collective. "We're humbled by the support this initiative has already received and hope more companies support the effort in the months to come in any way they can. We also hope that this effort becomes a playbook for how communities can rally around their people in the face of future tragedies."

This is only the beginning for this open-source movement, which aims to be the foundation for a structural support system that can be implemented quickly if a future tragedy arises. It also welcomes any and all brands interested in joining the journey.

"Working together, we can have a tremendous impact on those in need," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. "As we move forward, we hope to continue collaborations with food brand partners to help those in crisis and those in need in our community and home town and welcome new partners."

WE GOT THIS is also launching an in-person retail pop-up, where merchandise including shirts, tote bags and yard signs will be sold with all proceeds going to those impacted by the fires. Merchandise will be available inside the Marshall Fire Support Stores called Basecamp Collective in Louisville Colorado. Location and launch details will be available on the WeGotThisColorado.com site.

If you're a brand that wants to help the initiative, please visit WeGotThisColorado.com or email at [email protected]

About Conscious Alliance

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Colorado that brings healthy food to kids and families in their time of need. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the United States. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 8 million meals, to date. Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Follow Conscious Alliance on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConsciousAlliance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consciousalliance/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conscious-alliance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArtThatFeeds

About Fortnight Collective

A new model for the industry, Fortnight Collective is a full-service independent brand marketing accelerator that is focused on helping brands be better, faster. With its unique BrandHack process, Fortnight Collective liberates the strategic and creative development process. From 3-day sprints to 2-week hacks to AOR relationships, we put the right talent around the table at the right time to accelerate brand momentum for marketers. Based in Boulder, Colorado with outposts in New York and London. For more information, visit fortnightcollective.com

CONTACT: Katie Burger, [email protected]

SOURCE WE GOT THIS COLORADO