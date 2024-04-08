Colorado Approves Being a Reader Program for High-Quality Instructional Materials (K-3) Advisory List

DENVER, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado State Board of Education has approved Collaborative Classroom's Being a Reader™ for grades K–3 as a recommended program on its Advisory List of Instructional Programming for core programming.

The Colorado Reading to Ensure Academic Development Act (READ Act) focuses on early literacy development for all students, kindergarten through third grade, and especially for students at risk of not reaching grade-level proficiency in reading by the end of third grade.

Included in the READ Act is the requirement that the department create an advisory list of evidence-based or scientifically based instructional programming in reading, pursuant to C.R.S. 22-7-1209.

"We're thrilled that Colorado has recognized Being a Reader as a high-quality curriculum for comprehensive reading instruction," said Collaborative Classroom CEO and President Kelly Stuart. "Schools across the Southeast and nationwide are already using the evidence-based instruction in Being a Reader to help their students develop as fluent and confident readers, and we are here to support Colorado literacy educators in this vital work."

Collaborative Classroom Manager of Educational Partnerships Paula Kavalec supports Colorado schools. "In advocating for students' right to read, I am excited about supporting the implementation of Being a Reader in Colorado schools. As an educator and administrator, I recognize the critical importance of equipping all students with the necessary tools for successful reading. Being a Reader aligns with research-based methodologies, emphasizing word recognition, language comprehension, and independent application through engaging texts and authentic literacy experiences. From foundational literacy skills to navigating complex texts, Being a Reader empowers students at every stage of their literacy journey. Being a Reader is an invaluable resource for educators through comprehensive training and support, professional growth and instructional excellence. Inclusivity is central, with Being a Reader supporting multilingual learners and promoting a culturally responsive classroom environment. Being a Reader is a catalyst for lifelong reading enjoyment and learning success."

About Being a Reader

A comprehensive K–5 reading program, Being a Reader is the first of its kind to integrate foundational skills instruction, practice in reading comprehension strategies, and rich literacy experiences with explicit social skills instruction and activities that foster students' growth as responsible, caring, and collaborative people.

Being a Reader follows a continuum of reading development to meet each student at their instructional point of need and take them to their next level of literacy. Grounded in scientific reading research, the program is informed by our many years of experience working alongside classroom teachers.

Through whole-class, small-group, and individualized approaches to teaching both foundational skills and reading comprehension, students develop as proficient, competent readers who love to read, learn from, and talk about books.

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another.

Collaborative Classroom's evidence-based programs help children develop as proficient readers and writers, appreciate the ideas and opinions of others, learn to agree and disagree respectfully, think critically about big ideas, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our commitment to continuous, embedded professional learning empowers educators to grow their teaching practices, build school community, and create the conditions for authentic, student-centered learning.

Since the organization's founding in 1980, our work has reached more than 8 million students and 328,000 teachers in classrooms across the country, developing fluent readers and skilled writers, supporting instructional equity, transforming discipline practices, and bolstering student and teacher engagement. Learn more at https://www.collaborativeclassroom.org/ .

