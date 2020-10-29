Colorado approves Istation Español in READ Act Advisory List

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation , a leader in educational technology, has been vetted and approved for inclusion on Colorado's Advisory List of Instructional Programming , which provides districts and schools with a choice of literacy programs that serve to enhance teacher quality and upgrade capacity.

Designed by Spanish-language instructors, Istation Español is noteworthy for teaching skills that are predictive of success for bilingual implementation, including within dual-language models. Its instructional approach includes cultural elements and diverse classroom strategies for novice and veteran educators.

"Through our ISIP Reading program, Istation has worked with Colorado's Department of Education for eight years," said Istation's Chief Operating Officer and President, Ossa Fisher. "We are honored this recommendation further enhances our partnership and collective impact with students in Colorado."

Under the state's Reading to Ensure Academic Development (READ) Act, the education department was tasked with creating an advisory list of evidence-based instructional reading programming. As a research-based solution with proven results in accelerating student progress toward attaining reading competency, Istation Español easily met the criteria for the READ Act's advisory list for supplemental programming.

The READ Act focuses on early literacy development for students in kindergarten through third grade—especially those at risk of not reaching grade-level reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Istation's programs will help Colorado schools and districts get the support they need to improve reading comprehension and meet proficiency goals through the use of activities and lessons that provide actionable and insightful data.

Colorado educators can benefit from using Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) Español assessment program, which provides real-time data and frequent progress monitoring. Teachers can depend on the reliable screening and diagnostic assessments ISIP provides to help inform interventions, differentiate instruction and identify students who may be at risk for reading disabilities.

When the COVID-19 global health pandemic increased the need for distance learning, Istation introduced a new online learning assessment for students and educators: ISIP Progress Monitoring at Home. This unique program for home-based assessment gives teachers and parents a clear view of each student's progress. Additionally, Istation's Parent Portal includes a variety of resources to reinforce children's learning at home, including printable lessons, books, passages and games appropriate for each student's progress in the Istation program. The platform also provides data such as usage numbers and student summary handouts.

Istation's suite of literacy programs also includes its digital oral reading fluency assessment (ISIP ORF), which uses the latest voice recognition and digital recording technology to help measure reading fluency, accuracy and more. Through the oral reading fluency assessment, students gain a new avenue for demonstrating reading proficiency while teachers can leverage a variety of tools to analyze accuracy and help guide future instruction.

ISIP ORF is the result of Istation's partnership with Boulder Learning, Inc., through which Istation enhanced Boulder Learning's existing speech-recognition and assessment product FLORA and adapted it for large-scale deployment in classrooms across the nation.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

Media contact: Molly Bryan, [email protected]

SOURCE Istation

Related Links

http://www.istation.com

