Colorado-based Alpine Bank Selects Asurity Technologies' RiskExec® SaaS Platform

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec, Inc. ("RiskExec"), a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®"), is pleased to announce that Colorado-based Alpine Bank has selected the RiskExec platform to support Alpine's CRA, HMDA, and Fair Lending compliance needs.

RiskExec is a leading SaaS analytics and reporting platform designed to facilitate the management of regulatory compliance challenges for banks, credit unions, and a variety of other lenders - including auto and digital lenders. The best-in-class solution quickly geocodes, runs edit checks, and with clean data, generates analyses to evaluate lending disparities, produces peer comparisons by market, and tracks performance towards the attainment of internally defined goals.

"We are excited about implementing RiskExec to enhance our compliance processes," said James Wareham-Morris, Senior Vice President of Risk Management at Alpine Bank. "The solution's flexibility to customize and save reports, views, filters and imports, including a high level of data analytics, and mapping, makes it a great fit for Alpine Bank. Importantly, RiskExec has the ability to meet our needs both now and in the future as we look to grow and scale. Finally, the RiskExec support team is responsive and knowledgeable, providing subject matter expertise and sharing best practices."

Individuals and businesses bank with Alpine for online and mobile financial banking, deposit accounts, personal and commercial financing, and wealth management services. Customers love the bank's size and streamline structure, one-on-one service, and its quick local lending decisions.

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec, said, "We look forward to supporting Alpine Bank by providing the insights it needs to achieve its business objectives and to continue its rapid growth. It is gratifying to have been selected to support Alpine's critical business initiatives."

ABOUT ASURITY

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair and responsible banking; and Asurity Advisors™ , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com.

ABOUT ALPINE BANK

Alpine Bank is a $6.5 billion independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains, and Front Range.

Alpine Bank has a five-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol "ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

