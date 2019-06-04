Colorado-Based CBD Brand F2P Industries Debuts New Products for Spring 2019, Featuring Premium CBD and Natural Ingredients

ARVADA, Colo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F2P, a Colorado CBD company, is proud to announce the release of a variety of new products for the spring of 2019, including a selection of gel capsules, tinctures, and topicals. With premium CBD product options for both humans and pets, F2P is expanding their selection to include a series of products that make it easier than ever for consumers to add CBD to their daily routine. F2P's newest products feature an optimized formulation with increased CBD potency and enhanced cannabinoid content, harnessing the powerful potential of the entourage effect and exceeding customers' expectations.

F2P Industries, Product Lineup Image

"We are so excited about our new formulations and the overall enhanced benefits of our carefully selected cannabinoid content! We wanted to add more variety for customers and enhance the CBD potency – and we did just that! We will continue to listen to our customers and evolve as the industry changes." – Julie Howell, CEO

F2P's Spring 2019 collection will provide consumers with a range of product options to suit varying needs, lifestyles, and preferences. The new CBD products from F2P are linked through a shared formulation that promises boosted CBD concentration, as well as the preservation of a rich cannabinoid profile that promises to be among the best in the industry. Included in the new spring product line-up is the F2Pucker Up Lip Balm, F2P CBD Gel Caps, F2P CBD Deep Relief Roll-On, F2P CBD Tinctures (in citrus and peppermint varieties), F2P CBD Lavender Balm, F2P CBD Massage Oil, and a Larger F2P Pet Drops Tincture.

"Experience the Farm to Product Difference with our executive team's commitment to quality! It took a while to reach the satisfaction of our team, and we are pleased with our new products and can't wait for customers to try them," said Howell.

This new product release demonstrates F2P's continuing dedication to answering to the needs and wants of consumers, focusing on providing premium-quality CBD products that exceed industry standards. The product line-up was designed with F2P consumers in mind, striving to offer convenience, efficacy, and purity of the highest degree. According to the brand, this focus on innovation and quality won't be going anywhere anytime soon:

F2P will continue to meet the needs of our customers and will continue to be thought leaders in the industry. We want to have the best available CBD products in the marketplace… we want to be the one source for both pets and people. We control the quality of our hemp from the farmer to extraction to formulation - not many people can say that in the industry. With our upcoming 2019 spring product launch, we are excited to say that we are using a formulation that not only has more CBD but also has a number of other cannabinoids which increases the entourage effect and overall holistic results.

The new F2P products will join the brand's existing selection in the spring and will be available for purchase online as well as through numerous distributors across the U.S.

About F2P

Founded in 2017, F2P is a Colorado-based, women-owned CBD brand known for its tireless dedication and exceptional commitment to unparalleled quality. Taking a "farm to product" approach that ensures excellence in every step of the production process, F2P works closely with their farmers and extraction facility to monitor the quality, purity, and consistency of every F2P product. In addition to raising the industry bar for quality CBD products, F2P also seeks to expand fair access to premium CBD, offering their products online as well as through a number of nationwide distributors.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Julie Howell at 720-295-7501 or email at 215854@email4pr.com.

http://f2pcbd.com/

SOURCE F2P Industries