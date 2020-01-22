Colorado-Based Puppy Mill Awareness Organization, Harley's Dream, Endorses Humane Pet Act

BERTHOUD, Colo., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley's Dream applauds the work of bill sponsors, State Representative Monica Duran and State Senator Mike Foote, along with the leadership of First Gentleman Marlon Reis, in regards to what is perhaps the largest animal welfare issue in the country today - puppy mills.

The Humane Pet Act, officially HB20-1084, would prohibit the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores and also impose specific humane care restrictions on breeding facilities throughout Colorado.

"We are excited to work with Representative Duran and Senator Foote on this important legislation. They should be commended for taking this crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of dogs and cats living in puppy mills by working to shut down Colorado's puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline," said Harley's Dream co-founder Rudi Taylor.

"We've been actively involved in educating the public about this cruel industry since 2011. Through the passage of multiple municipal ordinances in 2019, prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores, starting with the town of Berthoud, our state residents have shown their overwhelming support of measures to ensure the humane treatment of our companion animals."

Despite pet stores' claims that their puppies come from local, licensed and/or humane breeders, the reality is different. We have been in puppy mills and have seen the conditions. Puppies are mass-produced in commercial breeding facilities across the country, including right here in Colorado. The parent dogs often spend their entire lives in small, dirty, wire cages; they are treated as breeding machines and are typically destroyed or disposed of when they no longer produce a profit. The puppies, often with genetic health issues or harboring illnesses, are shipped off to pet stores only to be sold to unsuspecting consumers.

By ensuring that Colorado pet stores offer supplies, services, and only offer shelter and rescue pets for adoption, this legislation will protect consumers from unknowingly supporting the tragic and hidden, cruel puppy mill industry. Where the federal government has failed to adequately protect our canine companions, states and local jurisdictions must step in. A USDA licensed commercial breeder must currently only adhere to poorly regulated survival standards. Inspection and enforcement are weak and insufficient. Inspection reports, if they exist, are not available to communities or to the public. The USDA purged its breeder inspection database of any meaningful information on inspection reports. It's a completely secretive, hidden, and tragic industry.

Co-founder of Harley's Dream, Dan Taylor, had this to say: "We encourage the public and our legislators to support The Humane Pet Act. The ordinance doesn't impact responsible breeders. It's a win for communities, for consumers, for businesses and, most especially, for our canine and feline companions who deserve better than life in a cage."

Shelters and rescue organizations are overflowing with animals needing homes, and it is time Colorado takes a stance against the cruel puppy mill industry. This new legislation is a crucial step to ending the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline in Colorado while protecting dogs and cats still living in breeding facilities.

About Harley's Dream

Harley's Dream was established in 2016 in honor of Harley, a senior one-eyed puppy mill survivor who became the face and voice of the puppy mill dogs worldwide. With a mission to create awareness and educate the public about the cruel commercial dog breeding industry, also known as puppy mills, Harley's Dream has been making huge strides. Through a grassroots approach by large groups of concerned citizens, the organization has been involved with bringing change in communities across the country. Harley's Dream is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Berthoud, Colorado. Learn more at: www.harleysdream.org

