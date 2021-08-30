Colorado-Based Startup, RINDEV, Announces Preorder Reservations of Their Revolutionary, Experience Driven Electric Side by Side

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational vehicle disruptor, RINDEV, announced today the opening of preorder reservations for their exciting and futuristic electric side by side, designed to address issues of global warming and overall experience. RINDEV is the first company of its kind to produce an all-electric, high-performance, and long-range vehicle in this market.

To combat global environmental issues, RINDEV is engineering a technology platform to electrify the powersports industry. These vehicles will replace the traditional internal combustion engine with electric motors. With consumer-driven engineering, RINDEV is providing a solution for each of its vehicles that will be durable and resistant to all season and all weather conditions.

In order to remain at the forefront of sustainable practices, RINDEV has partnered with Tread Lightly!, a nonprofit committed to protecting access to public lands and promoting responsible outdoor recreation through training, education, and stewardship.

"At RINDEV, we have designed a vehicle to take you into the future. Nothing has been spared in the development, design, and especially in our conservation efforts. We have merged our passion and responsibility to provide the ideal outdoor experience, one that will be unparalleled by any other side by side!"

- Ari Kronish, Founder & CEO,

In addition to being a green tech leader in the recreational market, RINDEV's vehicles sport a sharp, modern look presented by world class Chief Designer, Steve Jennes. RINDEV is also supported by seasoned powersports consultant, Gary Gustafson.

A recent focus group held by RINDEV showed that respondents provided positive feedback and showed enthusiasm toward the overall vehicle design and specifications. Since then, nearly $1MM worth of preorders have been placed.

Vehicle preorders are now open to the public and begin on Aug. 30, 2021, at www.rindev.com.

About RINDEV

RINDEV is designing electric recreational vehicles with a modern design, exceptional performance, and unmatched durability. The RINDEV side by side is the answer to accelerating the recreational market's shift to electric. For more information, visit www.rindev.com.

