Colorado-Based Vita Inclinata Donates $500,000 Worth of Life-Saving Technology To Assist Ukraine

Company Executive Travels to Lviv to Personally Train Ukrainian Medevac Personnel

BROOMFIELD, Colo., and WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and their Federal Emergency Management organization, Vita Inclinata (Vita), a privately-held developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, has donated their Vita Rescue System (VRS) to assist the Ukrainian Army with medevac operations. The VRS, valued at approximately $500,000, will be accompanied by a Vita executive who will train Ukrainian medevac crews in a Mil Mi-8, a medium twin-turbine helicopter originally designed by the Soviet Union and now produced by Russia, in the region of Lviv and Kyiv.

Who: Vita Inclinata company executive.

What: Donates Vita Rescue System to Ukrainian medevac personnel to make airlift rescues faster, safer, and more precise.

Where: Training will take place in the region of Lviv and Kyiv.

When: Training takes place April 11th - 12th.

How: Training in a Mil Mi-8 transport helicopter.

Why: Vita is standing up new military capabilities for Ukraine. Because of the current situation, the Ukrainian troops cannot conduct medical evacuations. With the VRS donation and training, Vita can bring a whole new capability to the Ukrainian Army, which will save civilian and military lives.

View a U.S. Army simulated medevac rescue using the VRS at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLi1y0b447M&t=369s.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

