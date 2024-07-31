Colorado BioScience Association Highlights Investment Opportunities at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor & Partnering Conference

Presenting Companies Represent Transformative Technologies from the Rocky Mountain West

DENVER, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) highlights the momentum and opportunities in Colorado's life sciences community and the greater Rocky Mountain region at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor & Partnering Conference in Breckenridge, Colorado, on September 12 and 13.

The conference aims to drive more commercialization and patient impact by attracting new funding and strategic partnerships in a region recognized as a leading hub for health innovation. CNBC covered record fundraising by Colorado's life sciences ecosystem earlier this year. In the first six months of 2024, life sciences companies and organizations raised more than $1.2 billion. Additionally, Colorado Hub for Health Impact, a national economic development campaign led by a collaboration of 22 partners, is attracting new life sciences companies, talent, and investors to Colorado.

Known for its exclusive focus on life sciences, the conference will feature more than 30 pre-selected startup, emerging, and growth companies. Presenting companies are developing transformative devices, diagnostics and therapies. They are tackling cancers, drug-resistant diseases, autoimmune conditions, and women's health disparities using some of the most promising technological advancements in artificial intelligence, regenerative and personalized medicine, and synthetic biology.

"Colorado BioScience Association encourages investors and strategic partners to join us at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor & Partnering Conference and seize opportunities to invest in and partner with pioneering Colorado life sciences companies," said Elyse Blazevich, Colorado BioScience Association President & CEO. "They represent the breadth of cutting-edge research and innovation in the Rocky Mountain West, solving some of the most pressing and pervasive challenges in healthcare."

2024 Presenting Companies: Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor & Partnering Conference

New for 2024, later-stage companies with significant track records of success in Colorado, including Biodesix, Enveda Biosciences, OnKure Therapeutics, and Umoja Biopharma, will share their stories. Additionally, leaders from the state's academic and research institutions will highlight some of their emerging transformative research that is attracting large federal grant funding.

"The conference connects high-profile investors and the most promising companies in the Rocky Mountain region," said Emily Martini, Colorado BioScience Association Vice President, Partnerships. "We chose the location and time of year to offer guests a classic Colorado experience—build connections in a relaxed mountain setting during the fall color season and Breckenridge's iconic Oktoberfest."

The conference, to be held at the Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center in Breckenridge, connects companies with high-profile investors and strategic partners from across the United States through pitch presentations and networking in a beautiful mountain location. Siri Lindley, world champion triathlete, business performance coach, and one of Tony Robbins' top motivational speakers, who credits a clinical trial at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for saving her life, will inspire attendees during her opening keynote remarks. A panel of high-profile investors and strategic partners will provide insights on emerging investing trends and areas of interest to kick off the second day.

Due to standing room only turnout at the 2022 event, investors and strategic partners are encouraged to register early.

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) creates co-opportunity for the Colorado life sciences community. CBSA champions a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocates for a supportive business climate. From concept to commercialization, member companies and organizations drive global health innovations, products, and services that improve and save lives. The association leads Capital and Growth, Education and Networking, Policy and Advocacy, and Workforce Cultivation to make its members stronger together. Learn more at cobioscience.com.

