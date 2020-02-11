Colorado CBD Company to Host 2nd Annual Joy Day

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Collins' premier CBD company will host the biggest CBD event of the year: Joy Day 2020.

On February 18, Joy Organics will celebrate its founder's birthday by offering customers a 40% discount on all products and donating a generous portion of sales to an organization that empowers refugees in northern Uganda. Joy Day is designed to express the brand's dedication to compassion and holistic wellness.

Photo by Hannah Smith, director of communications at Joy Organics.

"Our goal has always been two-fold: to get high-quality CBD into the hands of those who need it and to improve as many lives as possible," says Joy Organics CEO and Founder Joy Smith. "Our hope this year is to better the lives of both our customers and South Sudanese families through the Greater Hope Project."

The Greater Hope Project in northern Uganda believes that education should be accessible regardless of circumstance. For the displaced, school can become a place of safety and security while also being a powerful means to shape the future of post-conflict communities. But without adequate nutrition, education becomes fruitless. That's where the school breakfast and lunch program comes in.

"For every order placed on Joy Day, we'll fund a month of meals for a primary school student through Greater Hope Project," Smith explains. "I'm optimistic we can reach our goal of half a million meals, considering the success of last year's Joy Day."

Last year through Joy Day, the premium CBD brand provided more than 200,000 meals to displaced children in northern Uganda.

Joy Day will be celebrated Tuesday, February 18, online and at all Joy Organics retail stores.

Joy Organics is a family-founded CBD business committed to leading the industry in quality and transparency. With every batch third-party tested and THC free, Joy Organics' premium broad-spectrum soft gels, tinctures, salves, energy drinks, skincare products, and more are available online at JoyOrganics.com and in retail locations across the country.

