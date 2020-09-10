Colorado Children's Campaign Announces Endorsement of Proposition EE

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Colorado Children's Campaign announced its endorsement of Proposition EE, a ballot measure that will provide $2 billion over ten years to a universal preschool program for all Colorado four-year-olds.

The proposition, funded by taxes on tobacco and vape products, also includes $110 million for tobacco-vape cessation and public health programs, $375 million for public schools and $35 million in critical support for affordable housing and eviction assistance.



"We are supporting Proposition EE because preschool is so important for a child's development, and half of Colorado 4-year-olds don't have access to this vital early childhood education," said Bill Jaeger, Vice President of Early Childhood and Policy Initiatives. "We know that children who are in preschool are 26 percent less likely to have a significant reading deficiency in kindergarten, do better on standardized tests and are more likely to graduate on time, meaning these investments more than pay for themselves over a child's life."



Colorado does not currently tax vape products despite the fact that the state has one of the highest teen vaping rates in the country. "Studies have repeatedly shown that raising taxes on tobacco and vape products helps people – particularly our teens – quit using and discourages them from ever starting," said Erin Miller, Vice President of Health Initiatives. "By closing the tax loophole for vape products we can strengthen our public health system, support our children's learning and help keep our families housed. It's a smart investment in our future."



Besides funding universal, free preschool for every child the year before they enter kindergarten, Proposition EE will slightly mitigate the increasing budget cuts state's public schools are facing as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic over the next couple of years. Additionally, a portion of Proposition EE will be targeted toward the state's rural school districts, which are disproportionately impacted by state budget cuts.



"As with K-12 education funding, Colorado has some of the lowest funding in the country for early childhood education, so Proposition EE is especially important," said Kelly Causey, President and CEO of the Colorado Children's Campaign. "We recognize that in addition to good early childhood education, to be healthy, children also need safe, stable families," said Kelly. "Proposition EE acknowledges this reality too by providing critical support for affordable housing and eviction assistance, helping to support families who are deeply affected by the economic downturn from COVID-19."

About The Colorado Children's Campaign

The Colorado Children's Campaign is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization committed since 1985 to realizing every chance for every child in Colorado. We advocate for the development and implementation of data-driven public policies that improve child wellbeing in health, education and early childhood. We do this by providing Coloradans with trusted data and research on child wellbeing and organizing an extensive state-wide network of dedicated child advocates. For more information, please visit www.coloradokids.org.

About Proposition EE

In November, Colorado voters have the chance to vote yes on Proposition EE. The measure will improve our children's health, provide desperately needed funding for public schools and ensure universal, free preschool for all Colorado kids. By increasing taxes on big tobacco and closing the tax loophole for vape products, we can create a brighter, healthier future for Colorado's kids. For more information go to https://forcokids.com.

