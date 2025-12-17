Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting Named 2025 BBB Torch Awards Finalist for Business Ethics and Integrity

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Business Ethics and Integrity. This distinction recognizes the company as a leading business in Colorado that operates with integrity, credibility, and attention to detail.

Being selected as a finalist means that Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting has been thoroughly evaluated and recognized for their exceptional service delivery and trustworthy business practices. They have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to ethics and integrity, serving the community with exceptional expertise and services. This extends beyond their business and into the community, where they make a tangible impact by helping people rebuild their homes.

Trevor Marshall, Owner of Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, says, "It has always been our mission to serve our community with the highest level of ethics and integrity. This recognition validates our efforts and core values. We are motivated to continue making a difference with our services." The finalist position sets a new paradigm for the company, giving it an opportunity to make a bigger impact in the Colorado community in the coming years. Recognized for representing the best of ethical business in the home improvement industry, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting continues to serve the Denver community with the highest level of professionalism.

