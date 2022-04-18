Colorado Company, netRelevance, Helps Bring Modern Network Speeds to Companies Amidst COVID-19 Changes

Updates to Technology Rise in Demand as More Employees Return to Office and Work from Home

MONUMENT, Colo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus has reshaped how businesses use their data networks.

Now, as COVID-19 restrictions lift and evolve in Colorado and across the country, one of the biggest technology demands for companies is Network Installation upgrades.

The pandemic magnified the need for businesses to rely on an agile, flexible, and dynamic network infrastructure.

From healthcare to government, to education, more people working in office and remotely has taxed older infrastructures. IT equipment, servers, switchers, and routers are at risk of coming to end of life now right as they're relied on more heavily for employees.

Stepping up to that need is netRelevance, a Colorado based company specializing in Technology deployments for companies nationwide.

"Organizations need more modern Network hardware to support new wireless and remote capabilities," says Daniel Carlson, National Account Manager at netRelevance. "The demand is rising as the pandemic's original strain has eased. More people have funds now to buy an upgrade, and get newer equipment. And we're seeing it across the board."

Even with many returning to offices, there's a need for flexibility to support employees working off-site. To meet online customer demand, businesses are struggling to have enough bandwidth to handle the surge in demand for data.

netRelevance has served hundreds of businesses as a single point of contact for network and wireless upgrades to WiFi 6, adding wireless access points and updating network hardware. With a national team of partners, they're able to provide their networking solutions nationwide. If a client wants to deploy a widget across the country, they can do it in a matter of days.

"If you don't have an in-house IT specialist, we can have someone onsite for you quickly with our Working Hands network," says Carlson. "Whether you need work stations and equipment moved to meet social distancing requirements, re-run data cabling and upgrades, we can be there to do it for you."

Whether it's network cabling, wireless networking or data center build outs, they will assign a dedicated Service Manager to each project who ensures the workflow is efficient while maintaining a high level of service and quality.

About netRelevance Inc.:

netRelevance LLC is a national technology deployment organization that specializes in the rollout of network infrastructures, data center build out, voice and data cabling, audio/video equipment, network routers, switches, wireless networks, audio & public address systems, computer room build out, and IP based security camera systems for commercial businesses.

Founded in 2007, the netRelevance team has over 50 years of industry experience.

