Colorado Department Of Public Health & Environment Awards General Abatement Contractor Certificate To Restoration 1 of West Denver

DENVER, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Issued as part of the Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health, Restoration 1 of West Denver is now permitted to enter state regulated areas where asbestos exposure has been identified to provide a non-salvageable inventory and begin set-up to decontaminate salvageable contents.

The requirements for achieving the General Abatement Contractor certificate are stringent. Some of these requirements are as follows:

General Abatement Contractor Certificate

There are specific timelines for storage of asbestos-exposed items.





Equipment that is used for abatement cannot be used for other purposes.





Air monitoring tools must be calibrated on a regular and timely basis.





Shower filters must meet both state and local requirements.





Manometers must be programed correctly to provide specific data.





Regular documentation is required.





General Abatement Contractors must contact authorities prior to a site visit.

In full compliance with state and federal regulations, Restoration 1 of West Denver technicians are cross trained in contents restoration and asbestos abatement, allowing them to work side-by-side with other abatement and/or restoration companies to resolve the contents portion of claims for clients. This certificate also allows Restoration 1 of West Denver to pull permits and operate – prior to the start of other abatement companies. In larger scale projects, the company can also partner with other abatement companies to resolve issues more efficiently.

As a result of the GAC designation, fully trained technicians from Restoration 1 of West Denver have the authority to establish full containment of the area in order to decontaminate and clear salvageable contents, including soft goods. According to Jonathan Adamson, Contents Division Manager for Restoration 1 of West Denver, "Decontaminating soft goods is a concept that is not often understood by the general public. Most people believe that contents contaminated with asbestos must be discarded. According to CO requirements described under section III.T.2.d (iii & iv), soft goods may be decontaminated. This includes, but is not limited to, carpets, upholstery and clothing. The decontamination of soft goods matters to clients because the process allows Restoration 1 of West Denver to save valuable and irreplaceable items for clients, such as wedding dresses, Veteran's Memorial flags, baptismal attire, and other vintage or sentimental items."

As Restoration 1 of West Denver continues to grow its professional capabilities, achieving GAC status is important to providing top-level service to its clients. The company strives to relieve clients of anxiety and stress during difficult situations. Being able to provide full abatement services increases its efficiencies and streamlines restoration processes.

Restoration 1 prides itself on being a team of understanding and empathetic individuals who work tirelessly, and with compassion, to treat clients and their property with respect, honesty and integrity. According to Micah Jefferson, President of Restoration 1 of West Denver, "we earn the trust of our customers through the transparency we practice, the information we provide and the immediate response and care we give to every situation."

For homes or businesses experiencing an emergency situation, prompt service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit our website at https://www.restoration1ofwestdenver.com/ for more information. Or call 720-605-2994.

SOURCE Restoration 1 of West Denver