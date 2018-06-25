Colorado Document Security Discusses New Colorado Data Protection Law - Another Reason to Act

Besides expanding the definition of PII, and refining the state's data breach notification requirements, the new law states that covered entities must develop and/or maintain a written policy for the destruction of any electronic or paper documents containing PII. It also states that covered entities must take measures to protect PII shared with third party service providers (ones shredding vendor) by requiring them to implement and maintain security procedures, including incident reporting, written policies, employee training and breach reporting (to the covered entity).

How does this new law apply to my business?

If your business maintains, owns or licenses personal information of Colorado residents, you need to comply. Keep in mind that personal information is broadly defined to include first initial and last name in combination with unencrypted identification numbers (SSN, passport number, driver's license, etc.). It also includes an email address combined with a password or security questions and answers and account or debit/credit card numbers combined with access codes or passwords.

What does a business need to do for Compliance with this new law?

Develop a written policy for document destruction when data is no longer needed.

Perform due diligence on your vendors who handle PII have appropriate security procedures in place, are required to notify you of data breaches, and assist you with remediation. The "Reasonable action" section of the law requires one uses Best Commercial Practices in doing due diligence in vendor selection.

in doing due diligence in vendor selection. Put in place security procedures to protect PII.

Design a data breach notification policy with notice provided to individuals no later than 30 days after determination that a breach occurred (this supersedes HIPPA's 60 day breach notification mandate). The notification requires significant detail and additional notification to the Colorado Attorney General's office and credit reporting agencies if certain thresholds are met.

Attorney General's office and credit reporting agencies if certain thresholds are met. Perform employee training on this law and its mandate.

How do I perform due diligence in selection of third party service providers?

It is important to note that the proposed changes require any person or entity that uses a nonaffiliated third party as a service provider (ones document destruction vendor) to ensure that the third party maintains reasonable security procedures and practices procedure and practices need to be "appropriate to the nature of the personal identifying information disclosed to the nonaffiliated third party and reasonably designed to help protect the personally identifying information [PII] from unauthorized access, use, modification, disclosure, or destruction." Therefore, it is crucial for any commercial entity that maintains, owns or licenses computerized data that includes the personal information of a Colorado resident to ensure that it and its vendors both use sufficient security procedures. One needs to look for Best Commercial Practices.

Colorado Document Security assists companies with developing Court Defensible Risk Mitigation, through Best Commercial Practices to meet this new law.

In performing proper due diligence for Compliance with this new law, Scott Fasken (founder of Colorado Document Security) recommends that a business, to meet the Best Commercial Practices, must look at issues of certification of a business's vendors and of Professional Liability to cover a firm in the rare case of a data breach. As an example, under the Federal Trade Commission FACTA Document Destruction Rule, a business needs to hire, for the destruction of consumer records, a vendor certified by a recognized trade association. NAID AAA Certification meets that requirement with Independent third party audits and a set of written policies and procedures.

Next, make sure that your vendor carries a Professional Liability insurance policy. In the case of a data breach General Liability insurance does not cover the cost of breach notification. Only Professional Liability insurance will cover both you and the vendor in the rare cause of a breach during the destruction. Make sure your vendor can indemnify your firm via Professional Liability insurance.

Fisher and Philips, a Denver law firm, this week held a webinar on this law. The speakers pointed out the need in a firm's vendor due diligence selection to make sure that the vendor holds professional licenses, certification and Professional Liability insurance to protect the firm.

Also, if needed, Colorado Document Security as a Compliance partner can assist your firm in the development of the written policy and employee training for document destruction when data is no longer needed. Colorado Document Security can provide a 14 minute DVD "The NAID Employee Information Disposal Training Program" to as assist in meeting the mandate of this new data privacy law, as well as answer any questions a business may have.

NAID Employee Training document destruction information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v26jv2IA1GY

Professional Liability Insurance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxQNuV4L8h8&t=6s

About Colorado Document Security

Scott Fasken—Founder—In 2003 Colorado Document Security was the first On-site local service in Western Colorado and today owns five trucks and services 4 states.

Scott Fasken joined immediately the National Association for Information Destruction in 2003, a 1,900 member international trade association for information destruction professionals. In 2011, Fasken was elected the President of the association and has spoken on Privacy issues from London to Sydney.

First to be awarded NAID AAA Certification in Western Colorado

First to bring On-Site shredding trucks to Western Colorado

First National Association for Information Destruction Member in Western Colorado

First purchase Down Stream Data Professional Liability insurance coverage for data breaches

The company's focus is on Risk Management. From day one, they have strived to offer to help our clients develop a "Court Defensible Risk Mitigation Program." Anyone can make a large piece of paper into small pieces of paper. Our program is focused on Compliance, shredding is our methodology, Compliance is our Intellectual Property.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorado-document-security-discusses-new-colorado-data-protection-law---another-reason-to-act-300670453.html

SOURCE Colorado Document Security