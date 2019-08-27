Colorado Earns Top Spot In The Nation For Highest Donor Designation Rate; Wyoming Is Sixth In The Nation

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Alliance, the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, announced today that the organization's two-state region has earned some of the nation's highest Donor Designation Rates (DDR). DDR is the rate at which individuals join the state donor registry as a percentage of licensed drivers and ID card holders. Colorado now leads the nation with the highest DDR in the country and Wyoming also solidifies the sixth spot in the nation.

"We are humbled and inspired by the generosity of the more than two-thirds of Colorado and Wyoming residents in our communities that have made this landmark achievement possible through their selfless decisions to sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors," said Sue Dunn , Donor Alliance president and CEO. "We also could not have reached this milestone without the help of our partners. We're grateful for their support and the support of the communities we serve. Yet, we know our work is never done and we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those still waiting for a lifesaving transplant."

An amazing 69.1% of Coloradans have said Yes to organ, eye and tissue donation and 60.6% of Wyomingites have said Yes, both surpassing the national average of 49%, according to Donate Life America (DLA).

To recognize Donor Alliance's efforts in increasing the DDR in both Colorado and Wyoming, DLA in partnership with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Associations (AAMVA), awarded Colorado the Gold Award for highest DDR in the region and in the nation.

"Our front-line team members work diligently to register as many donors as possible," Robert Baker, interim driver license director said. "Everyone at the DMV realizes the gravity of our partnership with Donor Alliance, and we are glad to do our small part in helping save lives."

Wyoming was also recognized by AAMVA with the Bronze Award for the third highest DDR in the region in addition to placing in the top 10 in the nation for DDR.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals.

Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

