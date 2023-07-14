Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission Unanimously Approves Bayswater Onyx OGDP

News provided by

Bayswater Exploration & Production, LLC

14 Jul, 2023, 08:48 ET

DENVER, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayswater Exploration & Production (Bayswater) is pleased to announce the unanimous approval of its Onyx Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) by the newly-renamed Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission (formerly known as the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission or COGCC). The approved Onyx Development is planned for 12 new horizontal wells located in unincorporated Weld County, Colo., northwest of the Town of Eaton. The new Onyx horizontal development will utilize surface equipment currently located nearby on Bayswater's existing Leffler 26-A Pad Oil and Gas Location. This is Bayswater's fourth OGDP application approved by the Commission since Colorado's new regulatory framework was implemented, and the first approval this year. These four approved Bayswater permits encompass a total of 91 planned horizontal wells in the Denver Julesberg (DJ) Basin.

Similar to previous applications and hearings, the Commission was complimentary of Bayswater's detailed and thoughtful application, particularly in relation to the Alternate Location Analysis (ALA) conducted and presented by Bayswater. Further, Commissioner John Messner commended Bayswater for the additional commitments made by Bayswater to improve the OGDP development moving forward, saying: "I really appreciate that this operator is choosing to state that they aren't just going to hang their hat on the initial proposal and what they could commit to today, but are going to continue to look at not only the accessibility of Tier 4 diesel engines for drilling but other technologies, other innovation, other opportunities to reduce emissions."

The Commission unanimously approved the Onyx OGDP application with several additional commitments made by Bayswater during the hearing, including but not limited to the utilization of Group 3 drilling fluid, the employment of Tier 4 frac engines, and pausing the use of specific equipment on high ozone days.

"With this fourth OGDP approval, I am proud that Bayswater continues to demonstrate that we can responsibly develop oil and natural gas under the new Colorado rules," said Steve Struna, Bayswater President and CEO. "As always, we greatly appreciate the time and thoughtful consideration put into each permit application by the ECMC. The Onyx OGDP approval is the first application we have been able to work through the permitting process in 2023, marking 10 months since our last approval in September 2022. We remain hopeful that the new permitting process can be further streamlined to allow shorter and more predictable permitting cycle times, which will allow us and other operators to continue to develop and produce Colorado energy."

Bayswater expects to commence drilling operations as early as October 2023.

Bayswater is a private oil and natural gas exploration and development company employing multiple Best Management Practices focused on emission reductions and committed to responsible energy development and the belief that the development of oil and natural gas resources and the stewardship of a pristine, sustainable environment are not mutually exclusive. To learn more, visit https://bayswater.us/.

Media contacts:
Steve Struna | President & CEO | 303.893.2503
Mark Truax | Communications | 720.724.0298 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bayswater Exploration & Production, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.