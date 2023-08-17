Colorado Family Lawyers from The Harris Law Firm Named to 2024 Best Lawyers

Fifteen Colorado divorce and family law attorneys from The Harris Law Firm have been recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™.

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2023 -- A total of fifteen attorneys from The Harris Law Firm were recognized in this year's edition of Best Lawyers, a premier legal guide that recognizes the nation's most respected attorneys.

The firm's selections included five attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America and ten named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, which features attorneys who've practiced for less than 10 years.

Attorneys named to Best Lawyers:

Richard Harris ( Recognized since 2018 )

( ) Jennie Wray ( Recognized since 2019 )

) Katherine Ellis ( Recognized since 2023 )

( ) Barbara Johnson-Stern ( Recognized since 2023 )

( ) Niceta Bradburn (Recognized Since 2023)

Attorneys named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch:

Jacob Allen ( Recognized since 2022 )

( ) Kelley Cleveland ( Recognized since 2022 )

( ) Erika Carter ( Recognized since 2022 )

( ) Hannah Cope ( Recognized since 2023 )

( ) Dawn Gould ( Recognized since 2023 )

) Patrick Stordahl ( Recognized since 2023 )

) Kady Tran ( Recognized since 2023 )

( ) Eric Limegrover ( First year of selection )

) Jolyn Belk ( First year of selection )

( ) Ursula Honigman (First year of selection)

Best Lawyers recognizes top attorneys who have excelled in their areas of practice while earning the respect and esteem of colleagues. Because the Best Lawyers methodology is based entirely on peer review, consumers, and counsel in need of proven legal support can feel confident about choosing attorneys who've been carefully vetted by their colleagues.

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest family law firms. With a team of award-winning attorneys, the firm serves clients in matters involving divorce, family law, and estate planning from officers in Denver, Englewood, Colorado Springs, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

