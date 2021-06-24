Colorado Gastroenterology Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, has expanded into Colorado through a partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology. GI Alliance now represents more than 1,000 providers, including over 560 gastroenterologists and physicians and 450 advanced practice providers across four regions and nine states.

Denver Skyline and City Park

Colorado Gastroenterology, with three locations in Denver and Aurora, offers a full spectrum of gastrointestinal services, from routine preventive and diagnostic procedures to treatment of the most complicated gastrointestinal and liver conditions.

"We are pleased to welcome our well-respected colleagues of Colorado Gastroenterology. We seek to partner with other quality practices throughout the Intermountain West Region to serve the area's growing population through our network of providers. We see Colorado as an important market for us with increasing patient demand for quality GI services and strategic partnership opportunities," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance.

Kevin Sieja, M.D., Managing Partner of Colorado Gastroenterology, said, "My partners and I are very excited about being part of GI Alliance. As we planned for the future, we recognized that partnering with a larger GI organization will benefit our patients and our practice. The structure and leadership of GI Alliance are unique and empower its practices to adapt and thrive. Collaborating with like-minded physicians enhances our ability to provide high-quality care to the patients we serve. We look forward to working hand in hand with GI Alliance to grow our presence in the market and collaborate with other practices and health systems in Colorado and the West."

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. In addition, GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

