Colorado Gives Day Scheduled for Dec. 7

"Coloradans understand and value that nonprofits are the bedrock of vibrant and thriving communities. They prove that year after year by showing up and supporting their favorite nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. "This year, we are calling on businesses, foundations and other organizations to join the movement and show support for the Colorado nonprofits that make our state so special."

The Colorado Gives Day $1 Million+ Incentive Fund boosts every donation made on Colorado Gives Day and is one of the largest Gives Day incentive funds in the nation. Community First Foundation and FirstBank seed the Incentive Fund with $1 million and are excited to work with community partners on growing that to $2.5 million for the 2021 Colorado Gives Day.

"FirstBank has been involved with Colorado Gives Day since its inception because we believe in its resonating impact on local nonprofits, and uplifting our communities is what FirstBank represents," said Kelly Kaminskas, President of Retail and Digital Banking at FirstBank. "We also recognize the success of Colorado Gives Day is supported by its incentive fund as it can boost nonprofits' donation totals. As this online giving movement continues to gain momentum, we welcome additional sponsors to the incentive fund, which will allow them to help thousands of nonprofits across the state."

Colorado Gives Day is the second largest 24-hour giving days in the nation. Last year Coloradans gave an astonishing $50 million to Colorado nonprofits. Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $300 million for Colorado nonprofits.

"Every nonprofit raising money on Colorado Gives Day gets a percentage of the Incentive Fund," explained Ghazal Vaghedi, vice president of business development and community engagement. "So, the bigger the fund, the more nonprofits receive. This is the perfect way for a business or even a family foundation to convert last year's gains into meaningful and wide-spread community support. I don't know of any other fundraising event that allows this degree of community support coupled with exposure."

Sponsorships to the Colorado Gives Day Incentive Fund are 100% tax deductible. Current sponsors include Delta Dental of Colorado, Amazon, Daniels Fund, Gary Community Investments, Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, and T-Mobile for Business.

For more information, visit ColoradoGives.org/Incentive.

About Community First Foundation

Community First Foundation has been connecting donors and innovative Colorado nonprofits since 1975. As the community foundation serving Jefferson County, we are committed to activating ideas, people and resources so that all Jeffco communities have the opportunity to thrive. We help donors with philanthropic planning, support nonprofits with grants and resources, and together, build resilient and connected communities. Our work is rooted in radical listening and a commitment to equity and inclusion.

