Colorado Goodwill® Executive Receives Award For Management Excellence

For her fiscal leadership and passion for Goodwill's mission of serving individuals with developmental and economic challenges, Grazier has been named the 2019 recipient of the Goodwill Industries International (GII) Kenneth King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence.

Grazier is president and CEO of Discover Goodwill and Goodwill Industries of Denver — a consolidation of the two Goodwill organizations serving the Colorado Springs and Denver territories. The two entities merged last month, and she will lead the combined organization, soon to be branded Goodwill of Colorado.

Grazier and her team oversee numerous workforce and community-related programs serving diverse populations, including veterans and military families, seniors, individuals with disabilities and those with economic disadvantages.

In 2012, Grazier launched Possibilities, a groundbreaking new program in Colorado Springs that teaches life skills to people with physical and intellectual challenges. Participants learn skills like shopping, cooking, housekeeping, managing money and becoming more active in the community. They can practice those skills in a state-of-the-art town square with a simulated apartment, store, city hall and fitness center. The program currently serves more than 250 people.

Grazier was instrumental in securing funding for Possibilities via Discover Goodwill's largest-ever capital campaign. She led the way by contributing 50 percent of her own annual salary.

"Karla's vision was the driving force behind creating the Possibilities program and turning it into a model of innovative community integration services," said Steven C. Preston, GII president and CEO. "Her leadership at Discover Goodwill, and in joining our capabilities throughout Colorado, has been instrumental in creating a strong, forward-looking organization that will expand Goodwill's ability to support the people we serve."

During her tenure, Grazier has also expanded programs for seniors and veterans struggling with dementia and other cognitive challenges, by offering socialization activities, respite for caregivers and in-home care. In addition, she led the expansion of the organization's contracts division by growing the commercial laundry and janitorial service operations.

Most recently, Grazier served as the chair of the board of directors for GII, overseeing a leadership transition.

The Kenneth King Outstanding Management Award for Executive Excellence is presented to a Goodwill executive who displays outstanding leadership and accomplishments. It is named for the late Kenneth King, who endowed the Kenneth King Management Award for Executive Excellence Trust.

The award was recently presented at Goodwill Industries International's annual Delegate Assembly in Pittsburgh, PA.

ABOUT GOODWILL OF COLORADO

Serving Colorado since 1918, Goodwill's mission is to help individuals achieve greater independence through the power of work and life-transforming programs. The organization serves more than 100,000 Coloradans each year, including adults with barriers to employment, individuals with developmental and economic challenges, seniors, youth, military veterans, farmers and ranchers. Goodwill's career development programs facilitate job preparation, skills training, employment opportunities, youth mentorship, college preparation and recommendations for agricultural adaptive equipment.

Nearly 90 percent of the organization's annual budget supports community programs, social enterprises and recycling efforts representing all 64 Colorado counties. Operating more than 50 stores, donation centers and outlets, Goodwill of Colorado employs more than 2,700 Coloradans. Learn more at goodwilldenver.org and discovermygoodwill.org.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges find employment to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

More than 33 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and nearly two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

