Colorado HomeFront and Alexa Elliot Once Again Gain Recognition As One of the Top Real Estate Agents in Denver, Colorado and the Nation

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Trends + Tom Ferry 2021 announced "The Thousand" real estate ranking, based on 2020 sales volume and transaction sides for agents and brokerages nationwide. Alexa Elliot and Colorado HomeFront were recognized as one of the Top 30 Real Estate Agents in Denver Colorado out of 40,000 Agents and Alexa is number 255 of more than 1.4 million licensed Agents nationwide.

"It's an honor to be named as a Top Agent in the '2021 Real Trends +Tom Ferry National Rankings,'" said Alexa Elliot, Owner of Colorado HomeFront. "At Colorado HomeFront, we are dedicated bringing our clients the best services and cutting edge technology to save them money and time. We are one of the Top Digital Real Estate firms in the Country with advanced strategies and techniques. I have worked hard the last 22 years to be in the Top 300 of all Agents in the Country and Top 30 in Colorado year after year. This recognition continues to prove that hard work pays off and I appreciate RealTrends + Tom Ferry for recognizing me and my Company."

Alexa Elliot is a proud Native American Business Women who has won several national awards in business and Real Estate. Her Team at Colorado HomeFront is bringing cutting edge technology to the industry helping clients, investors, and builders. Our Website and Home Selling Systems allow you to sell a Home completely online with Agent assistance cutting costs and improving profits. The brokerage helped move 1,500 first time Home buyers in the Denver Metro Area and is #1 in its division within the State of Colorado.

