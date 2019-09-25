Colorado Honors Its Native Peoples With Events and Offerings to Educate and Inspire

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November marks National Native American Heritage Month, and Colorado honors its earliest inhabitants through cultural experiences throughout the year. Visit www.COLORADO.com .

Sites, Exhibits and Museums:

Canyon of the Ancients National Monument , Dolores: A breathtaking landscape containing the highest known density of archaeological sites in the U.S.

Crow Canyon Archaeological Center , Cortez: Provides a broader understanding of Ancestral Puebloan culture through immersive workshops.

Cultural Traditions of The Southern Ute Indian Tribe , Ignacio: Holds several events throughout the year to keep traditions alive.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science North American Indian Cultures Exhibit Hall , Denver: Showcases authentic reconstructed dwellings including a Cheyenne tipi.

Hovenweep National Monument , Cortez: Includes six prehistoric villages built between A.D. 1200 and 1300.

Mesa Verde National Park : Protects some of the best preserved archeological sites in the U.S., including 600 cliff dwellings.

Native American Trading Company , Denver: Offers high quality handmade American Indian art.

The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site , Eads: Profound, symbolic, spiritual, controversial, a site unlike any other in America.

Temple Canyon Park , Cañon City: The Ute Trail was at one time used by the American Indians in their excursion to and from the plains country.

Tesoro Cultural Center , Morrison: A mission to create enriched, community-based events and educational programs designed to celebrate Colorado's cultural heritage.

Ute Council Tree , Delta: Once a 200-plus-year-old cottonwood where it's been claimed that Chief Ouray, his wife Chipeta and Ouray's braves met with white settlers to smoke the pipe of peace and settle their differences.

The Ute Indian Museum , Montrose: Celebrates the history and the living culture of Colorado's longest continuous residents.

Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Park , Towaoc: Tribal members interpret tribal culture, pictographs, cliff dwellings, surface ruins and artifacts.

The White River Museum , Meeker: Named "one of the last curio museums in Colorado" by the State Historical Society, it includes many Ute Indian exhibits.

Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History at the History Colorado Center , Denver: Hear the story of Colorado's longest continuous residents, told in their own voices.

Yampah Vapor Caves , Glenwood Springs: The only known natural vapor caves in North America were originally inhabited by the Ute Native Americans who visited the caves for centuries.

Events and Tours:

Shining Mountains Film Festival , Aspen - October 13-14, 2019: A documentary film festival focused on fostering Native American storytelling through film and live events.

39th Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest , Denver - January 17-19, 2020: This colorful celebration of Native American arts features 200 top quality juried artists and craftsmen.

Denver March Powow , Denver - March 2020: One of the largest events of its kind in the country, and a welcoming glimpse into Native American culture.

20th Annual American Indian Market & Powwow at The Fort, Morrison - June 6-7, 2020: A public event celebrating American Indian art, culture and dance.

The Huajatolla Heritage Festival , La Veta - June 2020: Honors Native American cultures through music, art, food, dance and more.

Native American Living History Week at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Loveland – July 19-25, 2020: Gray Wolf transforms part of the ranch into an authentic Cheyenne camp from the mid-1800s.

9th Annual Saguache Community Powwow , Saguache - August 2020: An intertribal celebration that has successfully revived a powwow tradition dating back more than two decades.

Colorado Detours: Colorado's Oldest Inhabitants , Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area - Ongoing: Dr. Dave Noe, geologist guides visitors to many wonders: petroglyphs, an archaeological dig and more.

Indigenous Roots LLC , Weston - Ongoing: Offers an authentic living history immersion experience from a Native American perspective.

Tour Estes Park Driving Tour , Estes Park - Ongoing: Offers a driving tour focused on the native people of Estes Park.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office

Related Links

http://www.COLORADO.com

