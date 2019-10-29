Colorado Itineraries to Inspire the Holiday Spirit

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinations across Colorado offer opportunities to create holiday memories to last a lifetime. For more holiday travel ideas, visit Colorado.com.

Aurora

Stay and Play at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora

Gaylord Rockies showcases Colorado's alpine charm and offers an all-in-one vacation with luxury amenities, eight restaurants, an indoor water complex, spa and salon and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Guests can experience Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a critically-acclaimed Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure. Gaylord Rockies also presents ICE!® featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, an experience with two-story ice slides and larger-than-life ice.

Breckenridge

Stay: Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus Breckenridge is a completely renovated ski-in/ski-out hotel located at the Base of Peak 9 and opening in December 2019. With 60 distinctly curated rooms and a host of amenities tailored to the modern outdoor enthusiast.

Play:

Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas – Dec. 7, 2019

The Race of the Santas is a jolly event with hundreds of Kris Kringle look-alikes racing along Main Street. Guests can watch as Santa uses his magic to light up the town for the season.

New Years Eve Celebration– Dec. 31, 2019

Guests can ring in the New Year with a bang and a boom at Breckenridge Mountain Resort. Breck hosts an on-mountain Torchlight Parade, Reggae on the Blue and more than 100 bars and restaurants to take the celebration into 2020.

Colorado Springs

Stay: The Broadmoor

Families looking for a luxurious getaway can book Cloud Camp at the Broadmoor, which is available for either a three- or-four night stay over the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays.

Play:

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari – Dec. 6, 2019 – Jan. 1, 2020

Tis the season for lights, animals and holiday cheer at America's only mountain zoo. Guests can take in nearly one million sparkling lights illuminating the night, then stop in and see Santa.

30th Annual Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 26-28, 2019

Kwanzaa celebrates the best and highest of the values, history, culture, philosophy and achievements of African people (living in America and in other parts of the world). This celebration is presented by Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado.

Denver

Stay: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa

The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa is Denver's premiere hotel for the holidays and hosts the annual Champagne Cascade to kick off the holiday season.

Play:

Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens – Nov. 29, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020

This annual holiday lights extravaganza transforms the York Street location into a twinkling winter wonderland. This year brings fresh and exciting new features including a 360-degree immersive light experience.

Farolito Lighting and Pinecone Ceremony at Tesoro Cultural Center– Dec. 1, 2019

Tesoro ushers in the holiday season and honors a member of the community who has enlightened the hearts and minds of others. Feel the warmth and watch as pinecones are tossed into the courtyard fire.

Durango

Stay: The Rochester Hotel

This hotel is family owned and operated and the downtown hotel's warm, friendly service and convenient amenities ensure guests have a pleasant and memorable stay in the charming community of Durango.

Play:

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad – Nov. 14, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020

This experience brings the classic children's story alive through the chefs, conductor and all of the beloved characters from the tale. Santa visits each car and chefs on-board lead guests in specially selected Christmas carols.

Santa Claus on the Mountain at Purgatory – Dec. 21, 2019

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the beach at Purgatory giving out candy canes and finding out who has been naughty or nice.

Georgetown

Stay: Hotel Chateau Chamonix

This European-style, boutique hotel is set along beautiful Clear Creek. The charming chalet lodging offers superb guest services including a welcome glass of wine upon guests' arrival.

Play:

Santa's North Pole Adventure on the Georgetown Loop Railroad – Nov. 16, 2019 to Dec. 24, 2019

Families can experience Santa's North Pole Adventure from mid-November until December 24. On this train ride, Santa passes out presents, treats and goodies to the little ones.

60th Annual Georgetown Christmas Market – Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15, 2019

In Georgetown, Christmas hasn't changed in 100 years: roasted chestnuts, holiday shopping, horse-drawn wagon rides through the historic district and wonderful sights and smells.

Loveland

Stay: TownePlace Suites by Marriott

Located at the hip, new Foundry district, this hotel opened in 2019 and features an indoor pool, lounge, fitness center and access to The Foundry's eateries and entertainment options.

Play:

Loveland's Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park - Nov. 15, 2019 - Jan. 1, 2020

Revel in the holiday glow at Loveland's Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park. Enjoy holiday lights, illuminated African stone sculptures and a nightly light and music show featuring a 20' LED Christmas Tree. New for 2019, Santa and Reindeer will be available during weekends in November.

Downtown Loveland's Festival of Lights - Nov. 22, 2019

The free Festival of Lights brings holiday music and activities, Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids area and performance stage, holiday spirits beer garden, horse-drawn carriage rides, local food vendors and local holiday shopping.

Steamboat Springs

Stay: The Steamboat Grand

Located just steps from the chairlift, the Steamboat Grand is festively decorated for the season and offers a variety of lodging offerings for parties of all sizes including hotel rooms, studios, condos and penthouses.

Play:

Steamboat Holiday Festival - Dec. 22, 2019

Guests can celebrate the holiday season Steamboat-style in Gondola Square as Santa rides down the slopes on horseback. Additional festivities include cookie decorating, story-time and a special holiday concert.

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks - Dec. 22 and 31, 2019

The local SnowSports School treats holiday guests to spectacular on-snow parades down the mountain lit only by torches. In conjunction with the torchlight parades, a fireworks display will illuminate the sky.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office