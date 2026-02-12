Colorado joins The Stake Network with Colorado Renter Rewards powered by Stake

Colorado renters now build equity with cash in their wallet today, and credit building and savings for tomorrow, leveling the playing field with homeowners

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stake, The Renter Network that provides savings and Cash Back to 550,000 renters nationwide, today announced the newest addition to the Stake Network: Colorado Renter Rewards, a first of its kind statewide renter equity program for renters living in Proposition 123 supported properties. Powered by Stake, the initiative allows renters who consistently pay rent on time to earn Cash Back and participate in property equity, strengthening credit profiles, building real savings, and creating a clear pathway to long-term financial stability.

Colorado is the first government, sponsored by direct referendum, to join The Stake Network. To date, The Stake Network included private property owners and managers, real estate investors, not-for-profit organizations, Visa®, utility and rental insurance providers, and The Stake Neighborhood Network of over 5,000 brands and 10,000 restaurants. The Colorado program levels the playing field for renters by positioning renter equity as a scalable financial infrastructure by aligning public agencies, mission-driven capital, and private-sector financial technology around a single premise: rent should contribute to wealth building, not solely housing expense.

"There is so much talk of the need for rental affordability," said Rowland Hobbs, CEO and co-founder of Stake, "but the reality for a renter looking for a new home right now is they simply can't catch a break and get a decent deal on rent. The Stake Network gives renters that deal from signing a lease, to paying rent, banking, everyday essentials, and more. Colorado Renter Rewards means more cash goes in the pockets of Colorado renters who need it today, and helps them save and build credit tomorrow."

Scaling Renter Equity

Stake's platform is designed to power renter equity programs with a system designed to be simple and beneficial for renters and practical for owners, fund administrators, and public agencies. Stake's platform enables programs to:

Reward on-time rent with Cash Back (and optional savings behavior)

with Cash Back (and optional savings behavior) Support savings matches and structured incentives tied to tenure

and structured incentives tied to tenure Enable equity participation programs with transparent tracking and reporting

programs with transparent tracking and reporting Deliver a renter-first experience through Stake Checking, Stake Credit Builder, and Stake Neighborhood Network

through Stake Checking, Stake Credit Builder, and Stake Neighborhood Network Provide program design and administration for partners (reporting, controls, compliance-ready records)

A growing movement—across governments, property owner and operators, and mission-driven capital

Stake's involvement in Colorado Renter Rewards represents a new model for statewide collaboration around renter outcomes. Similar models are emerging across the country, alongside mission-aligned initiatives such as Enterprise Community Partners' Renter Wealth Creation Fund and CHAI, as more partners seek durable ways to convert housing stability into long-term financial resilience.

"We're seeing an emerging consensus across markets," Hobbs added. "Affordability isn't fighting the market. The next chapter of affordability is participation — empowering renters to retain more of what they earn and share in the value created through consistent payments, savings behavior, and equity-style upside."

How partners can join

Stake is actively working with:

State and local governments launching renter savings and wealth initiatives that provide cash back to renters

launching renter savings and wealth initiatives that provide cash back to renters Affordable and market rate owners/operators seeking measurable resident outcomes

seeking measurable resident outcomes Impact investors and fund administrators designing TEV structures that require reliable execution

Organizations interested in launching, helping to build renter equity or adding a property to an existing program can contact Stake at [email protected].

About Stake

Stake is the network for renters. With over 550,000 renters, Stake connects real estate investors, rental properties, neighborhood stores and restaurants, local governments, and financial services with our Cash Back Network so everyone earns the Return on Rent™ they deserve. Stakers earn tens of millions of dollars each year, finding and moving to new homes, paying rent, unlocking incredible deals, improving credit scores, and accessing equitable banking services. Together, our Network is on a mission to empower wealthier, happier, and more resilient renters. For more information, please visit https://getyourstake.com/

SOURCE Stake Network, Inc.