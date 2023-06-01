Colorado Law Blocking Pro-Life Advocacy Challenged

News provided by

First Liberty Institute

01 Jun, 2023, 20:13 ET

Lawsuit claims severe, content-based restrictions imposed on speech that may occur outside of abortion clinics are unconstitutional.

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Liberty Institute and the law firm Cooper & Kirk, PLLC, filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Wendy Faustin, a pro-life advocate and sidewalk counselor, in the United States District Court of Colorado, claiming that state and local restrictions on engaging in speech outside of abortion centers violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. 

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

"The government may not target life-affirming speech simply because it disagrees with the message. That is unlawful viewpoint discrimination," said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "It should not be a crime to lovingly and compassionately approach another person to tell them about alternatives to abortion."

Charles Cooper, Chairman and Founding Partner at Cooper & Kirk, added, "The First Amendment presumes it is unconstitutional for the government to restrict a private citizen's expression because of 'its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.' The laws imposed by Colorado and Denver favor one message over another. That's unconstitutional." 

Wendy Faustin believes that life begins at conception, that all human life has God-given worth and dignity, and that ending the life of the unborn is morally wrong. She feels compelled by these beliefs to advocate publicly on behalf of the unborn and provide loving help and counsel to women considering abortion. State law and a local ordinance prohibit "knowingly approach[ing] another person within eight feet" on streets or sidewalks within a 100 foot radius of the entrance to a "health-care facility" – i.e., an abortion center – "for the purpose of passing a leaflet or handbill to . . . or engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling with such other person." The Supreme Court upheld the Colorado law in 2000 in Hill v. Colorado.

According to the complaint, "Plaintiff acknowledges that the result she seeks is contrary to currently governing precedent as set forth by the majority opinion in Hill. But for the reasons explained by the dissents in that case and in later Supreme Court precedent, that case was wrongly decided, is irreconcilable with intervening precedent, and has severely 'distorted First Amendment doctrines.' Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Org., 142 S. Ct. 2228, 2276 & n.65 (2022). See Reed v. Town of Gilbert, 576 U.S. 155 (2015); McCullen v. Coakley, 573 U.S. 464 (2014). She therefore institutes this litigation to vindicate her First Amendment rights and to seek to have Hill overruled."

About First Liberty Institute 
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact John Manning at [email protected].

SOURCE First Liberty Institute

Also from this source

Nurse Practitioner Sues CVS for Revoking Longstanding Religious Accommodation for Prescribing Contraception

Healthcare Worker Sues Department of Veterans Affairs Urging Court to Block Enforcement of Abortion Rule at Texas Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.