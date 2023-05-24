Colorado License Plates Go Prehistoric

News provided by

Friends of Dinosaur Ridge

24 May, 2023, 09:03 ET

MORRISON, Colo., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The state with one of the most recognizable standard vehicle license plates in the country, featuring a green and white mountain range image, will soon offer drivers a stylized plate unlike any seen on American roadways.

Continue Reading
New Colorado license plate option features the state fossil, a Stegosaurus.
New Colorado license plate option features the state fossil, a Stegosaurus.

Governor Jared Polis has approved a new special license plate sure to be all the rage with drivers who love dinosaurs. The new design pays homage to an animal that now lives only in museum exhibits, media depictions, and our imaginations. Long before the Rocky Mountains were formed, 30-foot long Stegosaurus grazed the flatlands and fought off Allosaurus attacks with its unique-to-the-species spiked tail.

Fossilized bones of this now iconic creature were first excavated in Morrison, Colorado and named by famous paleontologist O.C. Marsh in 1877 during the so-called Bone Wars. In 1982 the armored herbivore with the plated back (Stegosaurus means roofed lizard) beat out other local dinosaurs to become Colorado's official state fossil.

"This dinosaur from the Late Jurassic continues to captivate us nearly 150 years after its fossil remains were first excavated and sent by rail from Colorado to Connecticut. We are fortunate to have exposed layers of ancient rock from that time period thanks to erosion and mountain uplift," explained Dinosaur Ridge Education Programs Director Erin LaCount. "This family of dinosaurs has since been found in other states, but Colorado was the first site, and people tour that quarry location nearly every day."

The license plate was proposed by the nonprofit that provides tours and children's camps at the outdoor museum known as Dinosaur Ridge. This fossiliferous section of the Morrison Formation on Jefferson County Open Space land still contains visible bones embedded in Jurassic layers. Atop Cretaceous age layers hundreds of dinosaur footprints are fossilized in what paleontologists have ranked the #1 dinosaur tracksite in North America.

Dinosaur Ridge is part of the Morrison-Golden Fossil Areas National Natural Landmark (NNL), designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior 50 years ago in November 1973. Like all NNLs, the designation includes an agreement with landowners to preserve the site for future generations. Proceeds from license plate sales will provide financial support for efforts to protect the fossil resources at this nationally recognized site. The plate is expected to be available in January 2024.

CONTACT: 
Kristen Kidd
3036816510 
[email protected]

SOURCE Friends of Dinosaur Ridge

Also from this source

Friends of Dinosaur Ridge seek to preserve fossil site

America's National Natural Landmarks Program Keeps Going, Growing and Succeeding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.