Colorado Local Favorite, Teatulia Tea Bar, Expands to Denver International Airport

DENVER, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teatulia Tea Bar is expanding into the extension of Concourse C at the Denver International Airport in 2023.

The Teatulia Tea Bar began as a place to relax with a cup of tea, get insight into the Teatulia's innovations and support a mission of ethically sourced teas. Teatulia is the only tea brand born to cultivate the land and quality of life at each stage of their supply chain. The results are organic teas that offer a unique, complex flavor and smooth, satisfying finish.

Newly Opened Concourse C at DEN

"We are excited to offer our delicious teas to DEN travelers, joining other venerated local brands in partnership with Mission Yogurt," said Tim Bradley, Teatulia's CEO. "It's a natural next step for us as a rapidly expanding national brand."

The Teatulia Tea Bar at DEN will offer a menu steeped in creativity and enriches its guests with a garden-to-cup tea experience. The Tea Bar will also have coffee drinks, pastries, and on-the-go food options. Explore Teatulia's worldly tea experience by grabbing a cup as you make ready for your travels.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is a grower, producer, and seller of fine teas and botanicals ethically sourced worldwide. Grounded in one simple principle, every cup Teatulia cultivates supports the land and its people to build a world where everyone thrives. Teatulia tea and botanicals have the kind of clean, fresh taste that comes from doing less to interfere with what the earth does best. Known for their garden-direct sourcing, Teatulia's tea and botanicals never sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait to be blended by a third party. The result is fresh, great-tasting teas and botanicals that are better for the land, the people, and the environment.

Teatulia, a Public Benefit Corporation, is always mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance, and B Corporation. Teatulia is also proud of its exquisite, clean, and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business, and health initiatives – demonstrating a thorough commitment to sustainability. Learn more about the growing tea varieties and exciting creative collaborations at: www.Teatulia.com.

Media Contact:

Molly Waller, Sr. Marketing Manager

303-433-2980

[email protected]

