Colorado Mechanical Systems Acquires Thornton's AMI Mechanical Systems

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Mechanical Systems, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired AMI Mechanical Systems out of Thornton, Colorado. With this acquisition, Colorado Mechanical Systems expands its services in the Mountain West region and does so by maintaining focus on its core end markets - healthcare, education, municipal, senior living and industrial customers.

Colorado Mechanical Systems

For over 25 years, AMI Mechanical Systems has built its company and reputation by providing high-quality service to each of its valued customers and by always making them the priority. Regardless of the customer's needs and scope, AMI Mechanical Systems tailors its services and delivery to ensure the quality and professionalism they deserve.

"The AMI Mechanical Systems and CMS teams are quite similar in nature and culture," says Josh Skinner, President of CMS. "While we feel we are each best-in-class in our own unique ways, we also complement one another to offer our combined customer base superior solutions. The combination of the CMS platform and resources with AMI Mechanical Systems' people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for vendor partners, employees and customers. The move also underscores our focus to grow our service department and client base."

With the acquisition complete, both Manuel Gonzales and Paula Wiley will transition out of AMI Mechanical Systems completely to focus on other endeavors. "I am excited to see the management of AMI Mechanical Systems move to CMS. Josh and his team have built a well-run, customer-first focused company that aligns with AMI Mechanical Systems' culture," says Gonzales. "It's comforting to know that AMI Mechanical Systems' employees and customers will be able to take advantage of a larger platform and more resources and continue to serve our dedicated clients." AMI Mechanical Inc. (the construction arm of AMI) will continue operations post-close.

CMS serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls services and solutions. CMS is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means.

CMS is currently affiliated with Reedy Industries, an industry-leading super-regional solutions provider in the mechanical services and controls space based out of Chicago. With origins dating back to the 1930s, Reedy currently operates in seven states and employs over 1,000 people. CMS, with Reedy's support, is committed to building out its mechanical services platform within the Mountain West and other regions throughout the U.S.

