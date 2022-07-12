Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma Anywhere in Colorado to Not Roll the Dice on Compensation and to Call the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano for 25 Years of Proven Results

DENVER, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Thornton, Aurora, or anywhere in Colorado please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. The law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting people with mesothelioma in Colorado and nationwide for over two decades and they consistently get the best possible compensation results.

"If we had a three vital compensation tips for a person with mesothelioma in Colorado or anywhere in the nation, they would be:

Don't put off starting the compensation process.

Try to recall as much as possible about how you were exposed to asbestos.

Hire a law firm that knows what they are doing.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Danziger & De Llano for a Navy Veteran or a person with mesothelioma in Colorado or anywhere in the USA because they have been assisting people like this nationwide for 25 years, they are responsible for billions of dollars in mesothelioma compensation results for their clients, and the best possible client compensation is their top priority.

"If you have mesothelioma in Colorado or this is your family member before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following health care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

*The University of Colorado Cancer Center: Aurora, Colorado

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

