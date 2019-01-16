Colorado Native Launches Business Growth Strategy and Legal Advisory Company

The Hollines Group leverages business and legal skillsets to help start-up, early stage and emerging technology companies with business and corporate development, legal and business transactions, negotiation strategies and partnership development to rapidly grow, expand and scale.

"The tech scene in Denver is on fire, but some companies are getting burned," says Hollines. "Product and service development are fundamental for early stage companies and critical to achieve sustainable growth."

The Hollines Group's business model and approach is unique, says Hollines. Unlike traditional law firms, The Hollines Group leverages its business and legal expertise to provide a single option for start-up and early stage technology companies seeking to ensure alignment of their business development and legal strategy. "Developing a scalable business model requires harmony and alignment of the product, market and customer approach with the pricing, legal and contract terms to achieve efficiency and repeatability," says Hollines.

As the Founder and one of the few minorities to reach the C-suite in the technology sector, Hollines is also committed to identify and advise start-up and early stage technology companies founded and managed by women and minorities. He understands first-hand the importance of diversity as a key driver of innovation and business growth.

"Harry is a unicorn. He has the background to navigate and balance business and legal risks and recognize growth and cost savings opportunities," says Hamilton Bolduc, Founder and CEO of The Mobile Growth Agency (TMGA), a Denver-based early stage mobile marketing company and client of The Hollines Group. Hamilton met Harry through the Galvanize mentorship program that connects industry experts with early stage entrepreneurs. The Hollines Group is currently serving as a business and legal advisor to TMGA.

To learn more about The Hollines Group or schedule a free consultation, visit http://www.hollinesgroup.com.

About The Hollines Group

With a focus on start-up, early stage and emerging technology and software companies, we develop and execute strategic revenue growth and process optimization strategies to scale and expand our client's business.

Leveraging more than 20 years of business, strategy and legal expertise, we serve as a strategic business development, legal or corporate development resource to identify new revenue streams, partnerships and negotiate optimal business transactions in a more-timely and efficient manner while reducing overall expenses and investment.

The Hollines Group is currently offering free consultations for Denver-area startup and early stage companies. To schedule a free consultation, call 720.936.9595, email harry@hollinesgroup.com, or visit http://www.hollinesgroup.com.

About the Owner

Harry Hollines grew up in North Denver area spending most of his childhood at Skyland Recreation Center (N/K/A Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center). He played Division I and II basketball at Eastern Washington University and Fort Lewis College before attending Cornell University for graduate school and obtaining his J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law. Harry has held senior executive roles in business development, legal, corporate development and Human Resources. He has worked in the software, hardware, SaaS and technology sectors.

Media Contact

Olivia Zanca

olivia.l.zanca@gmail.com

720.989.8360

SOURCE The Hollines Group

Related Links

http://www.hollinesgroup.com

