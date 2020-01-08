Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico Experienced Highest Rate Increase of Natural Disasters, Wildfires are Primary Cause
Jan 08, 2020, 10:21 ET
SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report States with the Highest Rate of Natural Disasters.
The states that saw the largest increase in natural disasters are western states most affected by wildfires. Of the top 15 states with the highest increase in natural disasters, all states except Kansas and Alaska had wildfires as the most common natural disaster.
Key findings:
- States with the highest increase in natural disasters were wildfire-prone states.
- Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico saw the largest increase in natural disasters with wildfires being the primary cause.
- Texas, California and Oklahoma led the nation in natural disasters from 2000 to 2017 with fires being the primary natural disaster.
- Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin had the least impact of natural disasters with a combination of flooding and severe storms.
- $485 billion in estimated property loss from 2000 to 2017.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate of natural disasters from the year 1980 to 1999 compared with 2000 to 2017. Rankings are based on which states saw the largest increase in total number of disaster declarations from the period of 1980-1999 to 2000-2017. The comparison is meant to show which states experienced the highest increase in natural disasters over the comparative time period.
|
Rank
|
State
|
% increase of
|
Total from
|
Total from
|
1
|
Colorado
|
1350
|
58
|
4
|
2
|
Nevada
|
733
|
50
|
6
|
3
|
New Mexico
|
663
|
61
|
8
|
4
|
Wyoming
|
600
|
21
|
3
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
578
|
122
|
18
|
6
|
Montana
|
514
|
43
|
7
|
7
|
Arizona
|
450
|
44
|
8
|
8
|
Utah
|
360
|
23
|
5
|
9
|
California
|
325
|
153
|
36
|
10
|
Alaska
|
311
|
37
|
9
|
11
|
Kansas
|
300
|
40
|
10
|
12
|
Oregon
|
280
|
38
|
10
|
13
|
Texas
|
244
|
172
|
50
|
14
|
Hawaii
|
222
|
29
|
9
|
15
|
West Virginia
|
217
|
38
|
12
|
16
|
South Dakota
|
215
|
41
|
13
|
17
|
North Dakota
|
2.1
|
31
|
10
|
18
|
Nebraska
|
208
|
37
|
12
|
19
|
New Hampshire
|
200
|
33
|
11
|
20
|
South Carolina
|
200
|
21
|
7
|
21
|
Idaho
|
183
|
17
|
6
|
22
|
Missouri
|
179
|
39
|
14
|
23
|
Washington
|
165
|
61
|
23
|
24
|
Kentucky
|
144
|
39
|
16
|
25
|
Massachusetts
|
142
|
29
|
12
|
26
|
New Jersey
|
141
|
29
|
12
|
27
|
Maryland
|
138
|
19
|
8
|
28
|
Vermont
|
133
|
28
|
12
|
29
|
Virginia
|
125
|
36
|
16
|
30
|
Connecticut
|
122
|
20
|
9
|
31
|
Georgia
|
113
|
32
|
15
|
32
|
Iowa
|
100
|
32
|
16
|
33
|
Rhode Island
|
100
|
12
|
6
|
34
|
Ohio
|
92
|
25
|
13
|
35
|
Arkansas
|
88
|
32
|
17
|
36
|
New York
|
80
|
47
|
26
|
37
|
Tennessee
|
79
|
34
|
19
|
38
|
Maine
|
78
|
32
|
18
|
39
|
Minnesota
|
75
|
28
|
16
|
40
|
Delaware
|
71
|
12
|
7
|
41
|
Mississippi
|
62
|
34
|
21
|
42
|
Louisiana
|
59
|
35
|
22
|
43
|
Florida
|
53
|
66
|
43
|
44
|
Indiana
|
53
|
23
|
15
|
45
|
North Carolina
|
42
|
27
|
19
|
46
|
Alabama
|
23
|
38
|
31
|
47
|
Pennsylvania
|
20
|
24
|
20
|
48
|
Wisconsin
|
18
|
20
|
17
|
49
|
Illinois
|
5
|
23
|
22
|
50
|
Michigan
|
0
|
12
|
12
