Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico Experienced Highest Rate Increase of Natural Disasters, Wildfires are Primary Cause

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report States with the Highest Rate of Natural Disasters.

The states that saw the largest increase in natural disasters are western states most affected by wildfires. Of the top 15 states with the highest increase in natural disasters, all states except Kansas and Alaska had wildfires as the most common natural disaster.

Key findings:

States with the highest increase in natural disasters were wildfire-prone states.

Colorado , Nevada and New Mexico saw the largest increase in natural disasters with wildfires being the primary cause.

, and saw the largest increase in natural disasters with wildfires being the primary cause. Texas , California and Oklahoma led the nation in natural disasters from 2000 to 2017 with fires being the primary natural disaster.

, and led the nation in natural disasters from 2000 to 2017 with fires being the primary natural disaster. Michigan , Illinois and Wisconsin had the least impact of natural disasters with a combination of flooding and severe storms.

, and had the least impact of natural disasters with a combination of flooding and severe storms. $485 billion in estimated property loss from 2000 to 2017.

To view the full report, visit

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/largest-increase-of-natural-disasters

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate of natural disasters from the year 1980 to 1999 compared with 2000 to 2017. Rankings are based on which states saw the largest increase in total number of disaster declarations from the period of 1980-1999 to 2000-2017. The comparison is meant to show which states experienced the highest increase in natural disasters over the comparative time period.

Rank State % increase of

natural

disasters Total from

2000-2017 Total from

1980-1999 1 Colorado 1350 58 4 2 Nevada 733 50 6 3 New Mexico 663 61 8 4 Wyoming 600 21 3 5 Oklahoma 578 122 18 6 Montana 514 43 7 7 Arizona 450 44 8 8 Utah 360 23 5 9 California 325 153 36 10 Alaska 311 37 9 11 Kansas 300 40 10 12 Oregon 280 38 10 13 Texas 244 172 50 14 Hawaii 222 29 9 15 West Virginia 217 38 12 16 South Dakota 215 41 13 17 North Dakota 2.1 31 10 18 Nebraska 208 37 12 19 New Hampshire 200 33 11 20 South Carolina 200 21 7 21 Idaho 183 17 6 22 Missouri 179 39 14 23 Washington 165 61 23 24 Kentucky 144 39 16 25 Massachusetts 142 29 12 26 New Jersey 141 29 12 27 Maryland 138 19 8 28 Vermont 133 28 12 29 Virginia 125 36 16 30 Connecticut 122 20 9 31 Georgia 113 32 15 32 Iowa 100 32 16 33 Rhode Island 100 12 6 34 Ohio 92 25 13 35 Arkansas 88 32 17 36 New York 80 47 26 37 Tennessee 79 34 19 38 Maine 78 32 18 39 Minnesota 75 28 16 40 Delaware 71 12 7 41 Mississippi 62 34 21 42 Louisiana 59 35 22 43 Florida 53 66 43 44 Indiana 53 23 15 45 North Carolina 42 27 19 46 Alabama 23 38 31 47 Pennsylvania 20 24 20 48 Wisconsin 18 20 17 49 Illinois 5 23 22 50 Michigan 0 12 12

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to www.quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Media Contacts:

Jericka - jericka@lendingtreenews.com

Nathan - nathan@lendingtreenews.com

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/largest-increase-of-natural-disasters

SOURCE QuoteWizard