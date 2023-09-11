Colorado NIL Store Officially Opens for Colorado Athletes

News provided by

The NIL Store

11 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado NIL Store powered by Campus Ink is officially open for business, featuring officially licensed NIL merchandise for Buffalo athletes.

Part of the NIL Store network, the Colorado NIL Store is every fan's one-stop-shop to support their favorite Buffalo athletes and place industry-leading payments directly into their pockets.

Continue Reading
NIL Store
NIL Store

All merchandise on the Colorado NIL Store is officially licensed by Colorado University Boulder.

Colorado Athletes Sign Up Here!

This is just the start. The Colorado NIL Store team will create unique core products and custom merch drops, while also adding jersey options at a later date.

Each student-athletes' locker room includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.

In addition to Colorado, the NIL Store network of schools includes Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, LSU, Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UConn, Rutgers, Iowa State, Florida State, Northwestern and more, with many more stores currently under construction.

ABOUT CAMPUS INK AND THE NIL STORE

Backed by Mark Cuban, Campus Ink expanded into the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL. Campus Ink was founded in 1947 on the campus of the University of Illinois and was reimagined in 2015 with an office in downtown Chicago and a production facility in Urbana, Il where the company handles all of its own production and fulfillment.

Contact info:
Sean Ellenby
[email protected] 
(410) 409-4734

SOURCE The NIL Store

Also from this source

NIL Store Celebrates #NILDay, Announces Fan Merch Design Contest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.