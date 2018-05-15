Colorado Pain Care Expands by Adding Physical Therapy to Further Enhance Care for Pain Patients in Denver, CO and Surrounding Area

DENVER, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Krutsch, M.D. and Dr. Robert Moghim – and their team of Board Certified Anesthesiologists & Pain Specialists – at Colorado Pain Care have recently incorporated the physical therapy practice of DBPT, Inc. founded by Dr. Dave Biediger, a licensed doctor of physical therapy in practice for over 25 years with a track record of excellence in patient care. This move is a significant addition for Colorado Pain Care (CPC) in delivering a truly comprehensive and coordinated multi-modal approach to treating patients in pain, decreasing opioid usage, and improving quality of life for patients in Colorado. It also adds two more locations, including another location in Denver, Colorado and one in Lakewood, Colorado.

During his career in Texas before moving to Colorado, Dr. Biediger founded San Antonio Impairment Ratings and Physical Therapy Providers, Inc. These practices were awarded for outstanding care for patient satisfaction, patient outcomes, and the highest level of patient care for five consecutive years.

In addition to his decades of experience, Dr. Biediger resumed his education in 2014 to obtain his Doctorate of Physical Therapy. As part of Colorado Pain Care, Dr. Biediger strives to deliver optimal care and patient experience, stating his overarching goal as follows: "Our team aims to offer patients the most effective treatments and latest technological advances in therapeutic care, all with a personal touch."

Colorado Pain Care's integration of Physical Therapy is one of the core solution offerings of CPC's unique four-pronged approach to treating pain patients, all done in parallel with a systematic design. The four prongs are as follows: Medication Management, Minimally Invasive Procedures, Physical Therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools, CPC offers friendly evaluation, effective treatment and follow-up care all under one roof for a variety of pain conditions, from back pain and herniated discs to complex regional pain syndrome. CPC also offers promising and cutting-edge options like stem cell and regenerative therapies.

As expressed by CEO & Co-Founder, Dr. Robert Moghim, "Our entire team of providers shares the same vision of treating each and every patient with the same care we would want for our own family." Founded on the promise of H.O.P.E., Colorado Pain Care provides Honest, Objective, Personalized, and Empathetic care from the area's top physicians and providers. Adding Physical Therapy, spearheaded by Dr. Dave Biediger, continues CPC's upward trend of excellence and compassionate care for Colorado area patients suffering from acute and/or chronic pain.

Colorado Pain Care (CPC) is a comprehensive pain management practice utilizing a multimodal, opioid-sparing approach to treating pain, with locations in Denver and Golden, Colorado (and now in Lakewood, Colorado), comprised of an award-winning team of pain specialists. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit www.coloradopaincare.com or call 303-GOT-PAIN (468-7246).

