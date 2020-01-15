Colorado Pain Care to Provide Services at Aviva at Fitzsimons

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva at Fitzsimons and Vivage Senior Living are pleased to announce that Colorado Pain Care will now being seeing patients at Aviva at Fitzsimons as a part of their "CPC Outreach" program. Colorado Pain Care offers an award-winning team of pain specialists that provide comprehensive treatment for chronic and acute pain using state-of-the-art techniques and diagnostic tools. This is an innovative approach to treating pain in patients who would not otherwise be able to go to a pain clinic and something about treating pain in the patients who need it the most.

Colorado Pain Care Physicians: (from left to right) Jason Krutsch, M.D., Lauren McLaughlin, D.O., Ajay R. Vellore, M.D., Robert Moghim, M.D.

Colorado Pain Care treats each patient with an interdisciplinary approach, including physical therapy, that is critical to a patient's relief from pain. This includes an examination of physical, functional, emotional, and psychological needs of the patient, and creating an individualized treatment plan based on needs. Working with a variety of pain conditions such as herniated discs, joint pain, fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome, Colorado Pain Care offers effective and cutting-edge options.

Aviva at Fitzsimons and Colorado Pain Care are committed to working together to provide innovative ways for patients to receive the best care for chronic and acute care pains needs.

Colorado Pain Care treats each patient with the same care we would want for our own family. Founded on the promise of H.O.P.E., we provide honest, objective, personalized, and compassionate care from the area's top physicians and providers. Colorado Pain Care has locations in Denver, Golden and Lakewood. For more information about Colorado Pain Care or this news release, please contact Glen Campbell at 720-412-5911 or at Glen.Campbell@coloradopaincare.com. www.coloradopaincare.com

Aviva at Fitzsimons provides rehabilitation after an injury, surgery or health event. Aviva at Fitzsimons is a Vivage Senior Living managed community. Our skilled nurses, licensed specialists and healthcare professionals work directly with our patients and their physician to create a recovery plan driven by individual needs and goals. Our care program delivers rehabilitative therapists to restore function, specialty services for patients with complex needs, and skilled nursing services for those transitioning from hospitalization to home. Aviva at Fitzsimons is located at 13525 E. 23rd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045. www.avivaatfitzsimons.com

Vivage Senior Living is an independently owned, Colorado-based management company working with seniors and those with disabilities. Vivage Senior Living current operates and manages thirty-one (31) community in Colorado and Missouri. Wellage, the Senior Living arm of Vivage family of companies currently operates four (4) Senior Living communities. Vivage/Wellage is located at 12136 West Bayaud Avenue, Suite 200, Lakewood, Colorado 80228. For more information about Vivage Senior Living / Wellage Senior Communities or this news release, please contact Heather TerHark at 303-886-9968 or hterhark@vivage.com. www.vivage.com

