Colorado PFAS Testing Company Biota Opens Longmont Innovation Facility Amid Growing Demand for Faster "Forever Chemical" Monitoring

LONGMONT, Colo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As states, utilities, and environmental teams face growing pressure to monitor and respond to PFAS contamination, Colorado-based environmental diagnostics company Biota has opened a new 7,500-square-foot laboratory and innovation facility in Longmont focused on accelerating PFAS testing in both laboratory and field settings.

Biota’s scientific team is advancing rapid PFAS testing technologies designed to make environmental monitoring faster, more scalable, and more accessible.

This move from laboratory space at the University of Colorado, to its Biota's permanent headquarters is a result of growing demand for the company's technology and imminent PFAS requirements facing the industry. Biota's new facility operates an advanced PFAS quantification laboratory and innovation hub, developing rapid tools designed to help environmental teams generate actionable PFAS data in near real time.

The opening of Biota's Longmont facility comes as Colorado and other states continue expanding PFAS monitoring and response efforts, creating growing demand for faster, more scalable environmental testing infrastructure.

PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," are a class of persistent synthetic compounds increasingly linked to environmental contamination and potential health risks. As federal and state regulations continue to expand, demand for PFAS testing has surged across utilities, remediation firms, government agencies, and environmental laboratories. Traditional testing methods often require shipment to centralized laboratories, specialized instrumentation, and turnaround times that can take several weeks.

Biota is developing technologies intended to help address these bottlenecks by enabling faster PFAS analysis in both laboratory and field settings. The company's platforms include rapid field testing technologies designed to generate PFAS screening results in minutes, alongside high-throughput sample preparation systems intended to help environmental laboratories increase PFAS testing capacity and reduce one of the most time-consuming steps in the analytical workflow.

The company selected Colorado as its long-term home due to the strength of the state's climate technology, bioscience, and innovation ecosystem. The announcement follows Biota's receipt of a second $250,000 grant through Colorado's Advanced Industries Accelerator Program, administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). The grant will support Biota's commercial launch activities, including hiring and market expansion for its first two PFAS analytics products. The company is also supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH NIEHS), alongside investment from leading generalists, climate, and water technology investors.

"Colorado has been an incredible place to build Biota," said Rose Nash, PhD, CEO and Founder of Biota. "When we started the company, we were working out of temporary university laboratory space. Today, we're opening a permanent facility dedicated to advancing PFAS testing technologies because Colorado created an ecosystem where companies like ours can grow and scale. We're deeply grateful for the support we've received from the State of Colorado and the broader innovation community, and we're eager to support our state's efforts to combat PFAS contamination and protect our environment."

Biota's new Longmont headquarters will support continued development, validation, and commercialization of its PFAS monitoring platforms, as well as continued growth of the company's scientific and engineering team in Colorado.

"Biota represents the science-driven innovation that defines Colorado's life sciences leadership," said Elyse Blazevich, President and CEO of Colorado BioScience Association. "Their work developing faster and more scalable PFAS monitoring technologies demonstrates how Colorado companies transform breakthrough science into solutions that save and change lives in our state and around the world."

Biota believes the future of environmental monitoring will increasingly shift toward faster, more decentralized testing systems capable of generating actionable data when and where decisions need to be made. The company's technologies are designed to support environmental laboratories, engineering firms, remediation companies, utilities, and government agencies working to respond to increasing PFAS monitoring and cleanup demands.

About Biota

Biota is a Colorado-based environmental diagnostics company developing rapid technologies for PFAS monitoring and analysis. The company is focused on accelerating environmental decision-making through innovative tools for both laboratory and field-based PFAS testing workflows.

Media Contact:

Rose Nash, PhD

CEO & Founder

Biota

[email protected]

https://biota-labs.com

SOURCE Biota Inc.