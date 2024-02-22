Colorado River Online Tools Offer Insight for Local Residents

Digital resources provide detailed information on this critical water supply

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowland Water District (RWD) has launched a Colorado River public outreach campaign, helping customers learn more about their water and where it comes from.

The campaign includes a new webpage, video series, bill insert, handout, social media and conservation resources. It delves into the complexities of our water delivery system and how Southern California residents, including those in the RWD service area, are impacted by the Colorado River.

"At RWD, we know how important it is to our customers to understand how their water supplies are affected by the Colorado River and State Water Project," said RWD General Manager Tom Coleman. "We're connecting with the public about these vital sources to keep them informed and give them the tools to help make a difference in their water use, protecting this important resource."

The Colorado River is a core piece of the water supply in California, providing water to areas such as San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside. Currently, the river is overextended and its two largest lakes, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are declining.

RWD, along with other Southern California districts, has historically relied on a combination of State Water Project (SWP) allocations and Colorado River water to supply its customers. The two sources have provided a safeguard for one another. With the current crisis, this may no longer be the case.

The webpage and handout identify steps customers can take to alleviate the strain on the Colorado River, including reducing their water footprint and making conservation a way of life. These everyday changes, coupled with large-scale effort, can make an impact.

Go to https://rwdlegupdates.org/colorado-river/ to visit the campaign and learn more about the Colorado River.

About Rowland Water District

Rowland Water District was formed 70 years ago to provide water service to 200 ranchers and farmers in a rural, agricultural community. Over the years, the District has evolved to meet the changing needs of a dynamic and rapidly growing customer base. Rowland Water currently delivers 14 million gallons of safe drinking water to about 55,000 people every day. The District maintains 150 miles of potable water pipeline and 25 miles of recycled water pipeline to serve 13,800 customer connections across 17.2 square miles in southeast Los Angeles County, including portions of Rowland Heights, Hacienda Heights, La Puente, and the cities of Industry and West Covina.

