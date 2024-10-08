Colorado Schools Enhance Literacy Instruction with Heggerty Products

Following a rigorous evaluation, Colorado's Department of Education has approved these Heggerty programs for use in schools across the state. This approval highlights the programs' alignment with the READ Act's objectives to provide high-quality, scientifically based reading interventions for students needing literacy support.

"Our team is honored by this recognition from the state of Colorado," said Alisa VanHekken, Chief Academic Officer at Heggerty. "We are committed to empowering educators with the tools they need to transform reading education, and this endorsement is a testament to our programs' effectiveness in making a tangible difference in students' literacy outcomes."

The Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Curriculum, featured on Colorado's list for the past six years, is renowned for its structured approach to developing crucial phonemic and phonological awareness skills in young readers, essential for reading success. Bridge to Reading offers a comprehensive foundational skills solution by integrating phonemic awareness, phonics, and fluency instruction. Meanwhile, Bridge the Gap provides targeted interventions for phonemic awareness, designed to assist struggling readers in closing literacy skill gaps.

The approval of these programs as part of the Colorado READ Act allows schools throughout Colorado to adopt Heggerty's curriculum with confidence, knowing they are investing in proven solutions that enhance student learning and achievement. Schools implementing the Heggerty programs can expect a significant boost in reading proficiency, critical thinking skills, and overall academic performance.

"Colorado's endorsement reinforces our commitment to evidence-based instruction and our mission to support all students in achieving their full potential," added Marjorie Bottari, Director of Content Development at Heggerty. "We look forward to partnering with Colorado schools to implement these transformative programs and witness the positive impact on student learning."

About Heggerty

Heggerty is a leading provider of reading and writing curricula, professional development, and digital resources dedicated to improving literacy outcomes. Research-proven to improve student outcomes, Heggerty supports educators in over 11,000 U.S. districts in building strong foundational reading and writing skills. For more information, visit www.heggerty.org .

