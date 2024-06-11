Colorado SKIES Academy Receives Charter Authorization from Colorado Charter School Institute

CSA offers a unique educational experience to learners in grades 6-8

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado SKIES Academy (CSA), an innovative aerospace-focused middle school, proudly announces its official charter authorization by the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI). This significant milestone ensures that CSA will continue to offer a unique educational experience to learners in grades 6-8, with a strategic focus on fostering a passion for aerospace and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines.

Dedicated to providing an engaging and dynamic learning environment, CSA is located in Englewood, CO, next to the Centennial Airport and Wings Over the Rockies Museum. Since its founding in 2019, the school's curriculum has integrated aerospace themes across all subjects, inspiring learners to explore and excel in these critical fields. The authorization from CSI, a respected statewide charter school authorizer, is a testament to CSA's commitment to educational excellence and innovation.

With this authorization, Colorado SKIES Academy expands its impact on the community and beyond. The support from CSI enables CSA to enhance its programs, attract top-tier educators, and provide learners with cutting-edge resources and technology. This pivotal development positions CSA to shape the future leaders of the aerospace industry, equipping learners with the skills and knowledge needed for success in an ever-evolving world.

"We are thrilled to receive this authorization from the Colorado Charter School Institute," said Christa Coryell, Executive Director of Colorado SKIES Academy. "This recognition validates our efforts to provide a transformative educational experience. Our dedicated team is excited to continue our mission of inspiring learners to reach for the stars and achieve their full potential."

Colorado SKIES Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school serving grades 6-8 in Englewood, Colorado. The school's mission is to ignite a passion for learning through an aerospace-focused curriculum, preparing learners for success in high school, college, and careers in STEM fields. CSA offers a supportive and engaging learning environment where learners are encouraged to think critically, collaborate effectively, and pursue their dreams.

For more information about Colorado SKIES Academy, please visit https://coloradoSKIESacademy.org or contact [email protected].

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Colorado SKIES Academy