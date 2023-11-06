Colorado SKIES Academy Students Gain Valuable Engineering Experience at the University of Windsor

Middle school students from an aerospace-focused school in Colorado visited a public research university in Ontario, Canada.

CENTENNIAL, Colo, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado SKIES Academy (CSA), a leading middle school focused on STEM education, recently completed a transformative trip with their 7th and 8th-grade learners (students) to the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, hosted by Dr. Tirupati Bolisetti, Associate Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering Department.

Presentation of design methodology to CSA learners on the sizing and material selection of straight-bladed vertical axis wind turbines at the University of Windsor.

Learners selected for this unique opportunity based on their outstanding project presentation skills, academic prowess, behavioral conduct, and depth of knowledge in math and science curriculum, engaged in hands-on learning experiences and exposure to various engineering disciplines.

Led by Subba Pratti, a dedicated science facilitator at Colorado SKIES Academy, the learners embarked on an international journey filled with informative lectures, interactive labs, and practical experiments.

The learners experienced a diverse range of engineering fields. From torsion testing, load testing, and robotics to automotive engineering, the learners could explore and try their hand at different disciplines, expanding their knowledge and understanding of potential future studies and careers.

During their educational journey, the students had the opportunity to visit the Charge Center for Hybrid Automotive Research and Green Energy. They met with Dr. Narayan Kar, the head of the Green Energy Charge Center, and delved into high-pressure water tests where they could apply the CSA science and math curriculum to real-world applications.

In addition to collaborating with Ph.D. students in robotics, the middle school learners worked with Dr. Mike at the Mechatronics engineering lab, where they learned more about electrical and mechanical engineering.

Parents of the participating learners expressed their gratitude for the invaluable experience their children gained during the visit. One CSA parent, Jenn Sack, commented, "Grayden is an eighth grader and has been fully captivated by the content of the itinerary of lectures and lab experiments that he has experienced in the engineering department at the University of Windsor."

The trip to the University of Windsor has left a lasting impact on the learners. It has inspired their passion for education, engineering, creativity, and teamwork while broadening their understanding of global engineering challenges and opportunities.

Colorado SKIES Academy is proud to provide its learners with enriching experiences and looks forward to organizing more transformative trips.

Colorado SKIES Academy provides a hands-on, project-based curriculum through the lens of aviation and aerospace to all learners in grades 6-8 from a tuition-free public charter school based at Centennial Airport. Community members formed CSA in partnership with Maker Learning Network. The learning model promotes individualized instruction, active learning methods, and opportunities for self-directed learning. The organization celebrates and fosters each child's individuality and supports them in discovering their highest potential in the environment that best suits their learning needs. Spots are still available at the school; families can learn more by scheduling a campus tour here: https://coloradoskiesacademy.org/contact/schedule-a-tour/.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Colorado SKIES Academy