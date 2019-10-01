Colorado Springs Counseling Center Now Offers Psychiatry & Medication Management Service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewPoints Psychotherapy Services LLC, a Colorado Springs counseling center, has launched a brand new psychiatry and medication management service, which allows patients to explore a full range of counseling and psychotherapy services, all within the same clinic.

ViewPoints Psychotherapy advocates a holistic approach to mental health. Their vision behind including medication management to their expansive list of services is to supplement their patients' counseling and psychotherapy treatments and needs.

This is in line with research that indicates that the utilization of multiple methods of treatment, including psychiatry and medication, along with traditional psychotherapy, often leads to better and more efficient results.

"By 2025, you will never see another patient who is seen by only one type of provider again. Integrative behavioral health will be embedded into all services and healthcare will finally be healthcare," said James Garofalo, the clinic's founder.

While many practices offer medication management as a resource for their patients, when it comes to other much-needed services like psychotherapy, psychological evaluations, and nutritional consultations, clinics often have to send them elsewhere.

"It's important for medical providers to understand that there is a solution other than having to refer their patients all over town for specialty mental health services and then chasing down the providers of those services for collaboration of documentation and patient care," said Garofalo. "That solution is here. It's now. It's ViewPoints Psychotherapy."

ViewPoints Psychotherapy is now accepting pediatric medication management patients, as well as for adults who will be on a case-by-case basis, for their psychiatry and medication management services. Appointments can be made online, over the phone, or in-person.

About ViewPoints Psychotherapy

ViewPoints Psychotherapy Services LLC is a veteran-owned and operated mental and behavioral health practice that offers a wide variety of counseling and psychotherapy services at their Colorado Springs clinic, as well as e-counseling and teletherapy services online, and equine therapy. They are dedicated to delivering the highest quality, ethical, affordable, and while person care while utilizing an evidence-based and innovative approach to mental health.

